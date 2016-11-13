Ryan Gosling's best moments

Gosling became a real-life superhero in 2011, when he broke up a fight on the streets of New York City. A bystander (and presumed Gosling fan) took video of the incident, inspiring a response from the actor on the matter. “I’m embarrassed,” he told MTV the following month. “I think the guy really was stealing that other guy’s painting, so, I should have just kept my nose out of it. It was sad, because it turns out, I said to the guy, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He said, ‘Well, he tried to steal my painting,’ I said, ‘How do you know?’ He said, ‘Well, he comes here everyday and looks at my paintings,’ which means the guy was a fan and he wanted the painting so bad he had to steal it cause he couldn’t afford it. So he finally steals his painting and then he’s getting his ass kicked by his hero. And then the guy from The Notebook shows up and makes it weirder… Nobody wins, nobody won.”