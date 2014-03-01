Roger Deakins' Cinematography: His 15 Coolest Shots

Deakins’ dynamic and wonderfully over-the-top cinematography resulted in the best-looking James Bond film since the glory days of Ken Adams’ production design. Skyfall is filled with eye-grabbing setpieces: The neon-mirror fight to the death in Shanghai, the long-take introduction of Javier Bardem’s Silva, the respectively color-blasted and monochrome hellscapes of Macau and Scotland. Still, the image that sticks in your head is this shot of Craig’s Bond etched against the London skyline. It’s the kind of ridiculously iconic shot that risks just looking ridiculous, but it works perfectly in the context of a franchise celebrating half a century of cultural dominion. Bond is actually looking at the former headquarters of MI6, staring into his — and his nation’s — past. How resonant was this shot? It’s already been imitated by another beloved oft-rebooted British hero.