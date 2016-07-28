27 Great Revenge Movies

Vengeance Will Be Theirs
Robert Zuckerman; Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; David Appleby
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection
The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)
Everett Collection
Moby Dick (1956)
Ernst Haas/Getty Images
Gladiator (2000)
Jaap Buitendijk/Dreamworks
V for Vendetta (2006)
David Appleby
Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
The Princess Bride (1987)
Everett Collection
John Wick (2014)
David Lee/Lionsgate
Memento (2001)
Danny Rothenberg
Kill Bill (2003–2004)
Andrew Cooper/Miramax
The Crow (1994)
Robert Zuckerman
Hamlet (1996)
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Nine to Five (1980)
Everett Collection
In the Bedroom (2001)
Everett Collection
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection
Straw Dogs (1971)
Everett Collection
Munich (2005)
Karen Ballard
Cape Fear (1962)
Courtesy Everett Collection
She-Devil (1989)
Everett Collection
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
The Godfather (1972)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection
The Brave One (2007)
Abbot Genser
Point Blank (1967)
Courtesy Everett Collection
Rocky IV (1985)
Everett Collection
Death Wish (1974)
Courtesy Everett Collection
Oldboy (2003)
Tartan Films
