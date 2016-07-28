27 Great Revenge Movies

Christopher Nolan got his breakthrough with his second feature, 2001’s trippy revenge thriller Memento. Guy Pearce stars as Leonard, a man trying to avenge his wife’s death by tracking down her killer. His lack of short-term memory, for which he compensates with tattoos and photographs, informs the film’s nonlinear narrative structure: Alternating between the beginning of the story, shown chronologically, and the latter half, presented in reverse, the two narrative threads meet at the end, filling in each other’s gaps and solving the final mystery.