Reality TV Recaps: 9 Can't-Miss Moments from the Week Ending Nov. 12, 2010
1
The Amazing Race recap: Horrible Clowns
Team YouTube had arrived at the Gorodki courts in second place, but in a serious strategic error, Kevin let his father do something physical. ''I've done four roadblocks, and my dad's only done two. We're trying to balance it out more. I didn't think it would be that hard.'' You were wrong, dead wrong! Michael couldn't throw a Gorodki bat to save his life. Brook was pretty bad, too, but she quickly developed a local fan base in the Gorodki youth-group community. Perhaps because of her tendency to dance to the music in her head. ''That's the jam! We got the jam! That's the jam, Bammer!'' said her accomplice. See, iCarly! — Darren Franich
2
Dancing With the Stars performance recap: Instant Classics
Kyle's engaging, seemingly effortless jive became one of those dances that should be memorable for weeks or even seasons to come — not as ''Kyle's Week 8 jive'' but as ''that one time Lacey wore a dress made out of patterned paper and Kyle whipped out lightning-fast footwork out of nowhere!'' You know, sort of a ''reset'' button for your DWTS viewing pleasure. This dance changed my whole perspective of the Week 8 performance show. And the whole crowd went nuts. Even Enthusiastic Activia Lady, front-row staple Jamie Lee Curtis, was on her feet (possibly about to bolt to the bathroom)! — Annie Barrett
3
Survivor recap: Open Warfare
Mr. Farty. I've heard a lot of Survivors call other Survivors some pretty horrible things over the years, but for some reason, Mr. Farty really stands out for me. There's nothing particularly ingenious about it. Jane simply took Marty's name, realized her good fortune in that it rhymed with ''farty,'' and rolled with it. But, see, the average insulter would have stopped right then and there and called it a day — sufficiently pleased with their comedic word play. But not Jane. By simply adding a ''Mr.'' prefix, she took it to a whole different level. There's just something about Mr. Farty that is so insanely absurd that you have no choice but to love it. Seriously, Mr Farty. It just has a certain je ne sais quoi about it. And the fact that the game of Survivor has reduced 56-year-old Jane to busting out kindergarten-level insults is truly amazing. — Dalton Ross
4
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Girls Gone Wild
''Whoa, whoa, whoa,'' a Bravo producer must have whispered in Camille's ear in the 20 minutes between that straightforward make-up session and dinner. ''That bitch just called you insecure. She doesn't think your Nickelodeon show is going anywhere. She's only going to dinner with you because she thinks Bebe Neuwirth is going to be there. She is messing with your mind and taking advantage of your Jesus complex.'' — Karen Valby
5
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: The Last Days of Disco Dust
The winner of the anniversary cake challenge would receive ''FIFTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS FURNISHED BY DAWN HAND CARE RENEWAL,'' boomed Gail's voiceover that never comes even close to matching the rest of the scene. After a second round of the ultimate kitchen caper, The Case of the Missing Piping Bags, Danielle and Morgan continued to bicker like siblings who can't stand each other. ''I'm sick of your s---, stupid,'' muttered Morgan. We were only really shown his side of the dialogue and a bunch of indignant Danielle faces. Luckily, Gail stepped in. ''I think it's time that we all eat some cake!'' — Annie Barrett
6
America's Next Top Model recap: Romancing the Stones
Onto the photo challenge shot by the lovely (and I do mean lovely) Nigel Barker. The ladies were statues in a garden coming alive with the love of their sculptor? Or in this case another male model. Kayla just can't catch a break! Except for the fact that she rocked her photo and very convincingly pulled off one of the best shots she's had all cycle. Maybe next week they'll let you model with a girl, Kayla! Fingers crossed. — Breia Brissey
7
Dancing With the Stars results recap: Lady and the Champ
''M-V-P! M-V-P!'' Come on, 'fess up: Who cried? On week 8 of season 11, former NFL star Kurt Warner was banished from Planet Mirrorballus one night after wearing fringed pants to deliver his best performance to date. Kurt heads home to his seven children, who can award him 7s to their little hearts' content as he completes mundane tasks around the house. (Tea party table setting: Seh-vehhhhhhn!) Within just a few seconds, Kurt managed to teach a life lesson about how it's not about winning or losing, thank his wife, and call his partner Anna Tre-BUN-skaya ''this wonderful woman.'' — Annie Barrett
8
16 and Pregnant recap: Don't Cry for Them, Alabama
While Daniel hoped that Emily would join him — and soon become his wife so they could conveniently reside in the university's married couples' housing — his detailed plans dripped with condescension and total disregard for his baby mama, revealing that he had been coddled into believing that he could go on to do whatever he wanted while his girlfriend would tend to their child. (Kid, get a haircut before your infant son starts tugging on those luscious locks thinking it's his blankie.) — Emily Exton
9
The Real Housewives of Atlanta recap: Bored of the Ring
When Kandi suggested Kim rethink her position on vocal lessons, Kim got peevish. How dare someone suggest she has pitch problems. Don't they realize that she sang at her brother's graduation back in the 8th grade? They don't let just anyone sing in suburban middle school productions! (Well, in fact they do and I can perform my solo from ''Freedom Bound'' to prove it.) — Karen Valby