Reality TV Recaps: 9 Can't-Miss Moments from the Week Ending Nov. 12, 2010

Survivor recap: Open Warfare

Mr. Farty. I've heard a lot of Survivors call other Survivors some pretty horrible things over the years, but for some reason, Mr. Farty really stands out for me. There's nothing particularly ingenious about it. Jane simply took Marty's name, realized her good fortune in that it rhymed with ''farty,'' and rolled with it. But, see, the average insulter would have stopped right then and there and called it a day — sufficiently pleased with their comedic word play. But not Jane. By simply adding a ''Mr.'' prefix, she took it to a whole different level. There's just something about Mr. Farty that is so insanely absurd that you have no choice but to love it. Seriously, Mr Farty. It just has a certain je ne sais quoi about it. And the fact that the game of Survivor has reduced 56-year-old Jane to busting out kindergarten-level insults is truly amazing. — Dalton Ross

