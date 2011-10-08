'Real Steel': Meet the Robots

When Max drags Atom into his father's world (literally digging the fighter from the Earth despite his father's objections) the first major skirmish they enter is a similarly unsanctioned event held at an abandoned zoo. There, the fighter is even more of a haphazard creation than many of The Crash Palace bots, such as this guy. Metro is a Frankenstein-type automaton built out of mismatched parts. He's no weakling though. Metro wields one arm that is just a giant sledgehammer. Watch out for his signature move: clobbering your robot into the ground like a nail.