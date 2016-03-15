Ranking every season of The Bachelor
The best and worst of The Bachelor
From the OG Alex Michel to the infamous Juan Pablo Galavis, EW scoured through years of wooing to find out which Bachelor season reigns supreme.
23. Season 9 (Lorenzo Borghese)
ABC tried to get fancy by casting an Italian prince and taking the series abroad to Rome. But instead of feeling like we were watching a true modern-day fairytale, the season fell flat, was incredibly boring, and was the least memorable overall of the installments. I mean, couldn’t we at least have gotten a prince with a sexy accent? But there was a tiny upside to the season: Providing future fodder on Bachelor spin-offs with the casting of Erica Rose. —Robyn Ross
22. Season 6 (Byron Velvick)
Years before Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson faced off in the 11th season of The Bachelorette, Byron Velvick and Jay Overbye did the same in The Bachelor's sixth season. In what was the most exciting moment in an otherwise mediocre installment, Velvick edged Overbye out to become the Bachelor. He went on to propose to Mary Delgado, but the two split in the late 2000s. —Madeline Boardman
21. Season 1 (Alex Michel)
Businessman Alex Michel is notable in Bachelor Nation for two reasons and two reasons only: 1. He holds the title as the very first star of The Bachelor. 2. He introduced viewers to the gift that was Trista Rehn. While Michel gets a few points for his trailblazing in the show's first season, he can hardly measure up to the other stars as the show found its footing. The wooer picked Amanda Marsh over Rehn in the 2002 finale, but it didn't last, and Rehn famously went on to find her own leading man in Ryan Sutter. —Madeline Boardman
20. Season 8 (Travis Lane Stork)
Before he took a seat at the table on The Doctors, Travis Lane Stork slipped into a suit and handed out roses on The Bachelor. The emergency physician, who now appears on the health-focused daytime talk show, led the reality show's eighth season, settling on Sarah Stone over runner-up Moana Dixon. The love connection was short-lived, however, as Stork and Stone ended their relationship immediately following the finale. —Madeline Boardman
19. Season 10 (Andrew Baldwin)
Deemed an “officer and a gentleman,” Andy was quite the opposite when he rejected Peyton, leaving her stranded on a runway, in one of the series’ most dramatic breakups ever. That aside, the Navy Officer was dreamy, which helped make for an easy-to-watch season. —Robyn Ross
18. Season 12 (Matt Grant)
There’s a reason this was the last season that starred someone new to the franchise. Although the show switched it up by casting a Brit, Grant was no Prince Charming and viewers could sense a breakup brewing with Shayne Lamas from a mile away. —Robyn Ross
17. Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis)
Oh, JP. What once seemed so promising quickly devolved into a trainwreck. Let me back up: During Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo shined as the super hot single father looking for love. (Did I mention he was hot?) Flash-forward to his season, his overuse of the phrase "it's okay," and one late-night swim in the ocean with Clare, and fans weren't as excited to stand behind him. Galavis ended his season with Nikki Ferrell, but at that point, most people had stopped caring. —Samantha Highfill
16. Season 7 (Charlie O'Connell)
The Bachelor found it's seventh single man in Charlie O'Connell, the younger brother to actor Jerry O'Connell. The New York City native earned points for going where few contestants had gone before and truthfully identifying himself as an actor, rather than "dog lover," "pantsapreneur," or "free spirit," and chose not to get down on one knee, but rather start a relationship with winner Sarah Brice. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years before splitting for good. —Madeline Boardman
15. Season 19 (Chris Soules)
"Prince Farming" Chris Soules came off of Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette looking like a simple man who wanted to find a wife willing to live in a very small town in Iowa. Surely, that can't be too hard, right? ABC didn't think so, which is why they gave Chris the Bachelor title. However, as nice as Chris was, his personality didn't shine quite as bright as fans had hoped. Then again, when Ashley S. is on your season, is it even about you? —Samantha Highfill
14. Season 4 (Bob Guiney)
It seemed like an odd choice to forgo the typical “hot, rich guy” casting like the previous two seasons and instead opt for the lovable, boy next-door, fan-favorite from the first season of The Bachelorette to star. But not only was Bob extremely likable, he also proved to the network that sometimes an average dude viewers could actually imagine dating is a smart move. Plus: There’s got to be a reason Bob is infamously known as the guy who slept with the most women during a season, right? —Robyn Ross
13. Season 16 (Ben Flajnik)
Ben Flajnik had one rough introduction to the members of Bachelor Nation. The winemaker got down on one knee and proposed to Ashley Hebert, only to have the Bachelorette turn him down, eliciting a stunned and simple "Wow" from Flajnik. ABC gave the heartbroken star a second chance at love with the 16th season of The Bachelor, but he quickly blew it when he fell for the villainous Courtney Robertson. While Flajnik did propose to Robertson, the two never made it down the aisle and he rebounded with a rumored fling with Kris Jenner. —Madeline Boardman
12. Season 14 (Jake Pavelka)
First appearing on Jillian Harris' season of The Bachelorette, Jake Pavelka seemed like the whole package: He was cute. He was a pilot. And he was the "good guy" trying to keep Harris from having her heart broken. And yet, by about halfway through his Bachelor season, fans weren't so sure he was a dream come true. By the end of his time on the show, and his last very public fight with fiancé Vienna Girardi, Pavelka wasn't as charming as he once seemed. (But hey, at least it was dramatic, right?) —Samantha Highfill
11. Season 21 (Nick Viall)
Once, twice... four times a Bachelor? Nick Viall started in a tough spot as the members of Bachelor Nation had already been a bit overexposed to him thanks to the former software salesman's two appearances on The Bachelorette and stint on Bachelor in Paradise. While Viall's season had some major highlights (Corinne in all of her cheese pasta-filled glory, the gift that is Rachel Lindsay, and a surprise lover from the past in the form of Liz), it underwhelmed in the end with a predictable final rose and a less-than-charismatic leader. —Madeline Boardman
10. Season 2 (Aaron Buerge)
A welcome change from the first season’s star, Aaron was handsome, successful and likable. It also upped “the most dramatic rose ceremony ever” factor when Aaron shockingly cut front-runner Gwen before the final two. Still, a whopping 26 million viewers tuned in to see the show’s first finale proposal to Helene. (The two parted ways not long after.) —Robyn Ross
9. Season 15 (The Return of Brad Womack)
Brad Womack just couldn't quit the champagne toasts and tear-filled drama. After failing to find love in The Bachelor's 11th season, Womack came back for more when he starred in the 15th season. After turning down both of his two final options a few years prior, Womack vowed to find love in his second group of women. Memorable for its round-two twist, the season ended with Womack proposing to single mother Emily Maynard, who soon became the Bachelorette after their ill-fated love. —Madeline Boardman
8. Season 23 (Colton Underwood)
Colton Underwood may have been the first real Virgin Bachelor (remember, Sean Lowe was just a “born again virgin”), but he’ll forever be remembered for his season-ending fence jump. After being rejected by his chosen “lady,” Cassie, a distraught Colton sought an escape from the cameras and his own misery, so he hopped a fence and disappeared into Portuguese countryside. Producers eventually found the Bachelor (obviously) and he quickly tracked Cassie down and begged for a second chance. Though Colton and Cassie didn’t get engaged in the end, they both claimed to be “super in love” and are still together.—Kristen Baldwin
7. Season 3 (Andrew Firestone)
Firestone Tire and Rubber Company heir Andrew Firestone heated up the third season of The Bachelor. The wealthy dreamboat quickly became a fan favorite and proposed to Jen Schefft in the finale. Despite its picture-perfect setting, season 3 did not end in a love connection as Firestone later married actress Ivana Bozilovic and Schefft settled down with another man. —Madeline Boardman
6. Season 5 (Jesse Palmer)
The women vying for the title on the fifth season of The Bachelor got lucky with hunky NFL player Jesse Palmer. The former New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers quarterback sorted through his group of suitors to settle on Jessica Bowlin in the finale. While his love with Bowlin was short-lived, fans can still see Palmer on TV as he continues his work as a sportscaster and talk show personality. —Madeline Boardman
5. Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.)
Fans were perplexed when producers chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. — last seen losing out to Jef “One F” Holm on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 — to be the Bachelor. And while the majority of Arie’s reign was just slightly above-average, the emotional train wreck of an ending catapults his season into the top 5. He may have proposed to Becca Kufrin in Peru, but a few weeks later Arie realized he was still pining for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. What followed was an unprecedented peek into Arie and Becca’s “happy couple” visits post-filming — including the final, very unhappy, rendezvous when Arie dumped Becca while cameras rolled. (She became the next Bachelorette, natch.) Much like Jason Mesnick, the first Bachelor to pull a bait-and-switch, Arie eventually made the right choice: He and Burnham are now happily married and parents to a daughter.—Kristen Baldwin
4. Season 11 (Brad Womack)
Brad Womack: Some love him. Some don't. And yet, there's no denying that he made for some compelling television. A nice guy from Texas, he had the gentleman thing down. And as far as drama was concerned, well, he was the first Bachelor in the show's history to turn down both women at the final rose ceremony and end up alone. All we can say for sure is: Viewers will never forget the moment he started to loosen his tie and freak out. —Samantha Highfill
3. Season 17 (Sean Lowe)
Sean Lowe, ABC's golden boy. The star of The Bachelor's 17th season achieved a rare feat when he actually ended up with a woman who was well-suited for him and — gasp! – made it all the way to the altar with her. Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici in the finale, and announced with his wife two years later that they were expecting their first child together. The lone Bachelor success story, the season was boosted with a surprise appearance from alum Kacie B. —Madeline Boardman
2. Season 20 (Ben Higgins)
Ben Higgins stole viewers' hearts when he competed for the affections of Kaitlyn Bristowe in The Bachelorette's 11th season. Admitting that he found himself unlovable after falling to eventual winner, Shawn Booth, Higgins got his own chance at love soon after. The Indiana native met such characters as Lace and Olivia, but got into quite the pickle in the final weeks as he juggled his love for both JoJo and Lauren B. He broke the one Bachelor rule when he told both women he loved them, but finally got down one knee in the last episode to propose to Lauren. —Madeline Boardman
1. Season 13 (Jason Mesnick)
It was the perfect story: Lovable single father is turned down on national television by then-Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas. Then, the very show that broke his heart gives him a second chance at love. Combine that with what is arguably the most dramatic ending in Bachelor history — yep, we're going there, Chris Harrison — when Mesnick sends Molly Malaney home, only to sob his eyes out as if he'd just lost everything. And yet, he gathered himself enough to propose to Melissa Rycroft. But those sobs weren't for nothing: By the After the Final Rose episode, Mesnick had changed his mind: He dumped Melissa for his now-wife, Molly. —Samantha Highfill