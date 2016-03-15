Ranking every season of The Bachelor

Fans were perplexed when producers chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. — last seen losing out to Jef “One F” Holm on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 — to be the Bachelor. And while the majority of Arie’s reign was just slightly above-average, the emotional train wreck of an ending catapults his season into the top 5. He may have proposed to Becca Kufrin in Peru, but a few weeks later Arie realized he was still pining for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. What followed was an unprecedented peek into Arie and Becca’s “happy couple” visits post-filming — including the final, very unhappy, rendezvous when Arie dumped Becca while cameras rolled. (She became the next Bachelorette, natch.) Much like Jason Mesnick, the first Bachelor to pull a bait-and-switch, Arie eventually made the right choice: He and Burnham are now happily married and parents to a daughter.—Kristen Baldwin