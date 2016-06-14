10 big-screen Robin Hoods, ranked

Robin Hood has been showing up in the movies for almost as long as we’ve been making them. From Errol Flynn to Russell Crowe to an anthropomorphic animated fox, the folk hero has taken on as many forms as he has taken coins from the coffers of Prince John — but we can always count on him to steal from the rich, give to the poor, fight for the little guy, and get the girl in the process. In honor of the 25th anniversary of 1991’s big-screen hit Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, we’ve picked out 10 movies about the storied outlaw of Sherwood Forest and ranked them here, from poorest to richest. Check out our choice for the real Prince of Thieves ahead!