Ranking every season of The Bachelorette

Even before one episode of her season, Katie Thurston made headlines by wrapping up her Bachelorette "journey" one week early. The production may have been shorter, but the season itself was long on drama. Multiple men were called out because they weren't there for the Right Reasons™ (remember Cody? Karl? Thomas?), and during an emotional group date in week 2, Katie revealed that she's a survivor of sexual assault. Front-runners were thrown for a loop when Blake — the guy who fell for two Bachelorettes in season 16 — showed up and declared that Katie was The One. And you know what? He was right! Though before he could get engaged to Katie, she had to go through a very intense breakup with Greg. Speaking of Katie and Greg, we haven't seen a post-finale interview so chilly since Jason Mesnick broke up with Melissa Rycroft on After the Final Rose way back in 2009. —Kristen Baldwin