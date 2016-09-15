See the Voices Behind 'The Proud Family'

Karen Malina White signed on to play Dijonay Jones, Penny's best friend with a soft spot for Sticky. White came into the role of the teen girl after appearing in The Cosby Show, A Different World, and Malcolm & Eddie. After saying goodbye to Dijonay in 2005, White filled her résumé with episodes of The Bernie Mac Show, Southland, The Mentalist, How to Get Away with Murder, I Didn't Do It, and Veep.