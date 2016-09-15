See the Voices Behind 'The Proud Family'
You and me will always be tight, family every single day and night.
Kyla Pratt — Penny Proud
In her teens when the show debuted, Kyla Pratt led The Proud Family as Penny Proud, a high-achieving, involved student with a typically teenage relationship with her parents. Pratt came into the gig after picking up credits for Mad City, Doctor Dolittle, and Love & Basketball. In the years since Proud Family's 2005 wrap, Pratt continued her run on One on One, hit the big screen in Hotel for Dogs, and played Crystal in Let's Stay Together.
Tommy Davidson — Oscar Proud
Tommy Davidson joined The Proud Family as Oscar Proud, the father to Penny and her siblings Bebe and Cece. The In Living Color alum, who also appeared in Booty Call and Bamboozled, played Oscar until 2005, going on to appear in Black Dynamite and lending his voice to the movie's animated small-screen adaptation. Davidson recently popped up in 2016's Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and booked a gig in the indie comedy Frat Pack.
Tara Strong — Bebe And Cece Proud
Tara Strong became Bebe And Cece Proud for The Proud Family, voicing the twin babies for the length of the show's run. The veteran voice actress, who had previous credits for The Care Bears Family, Extreme Ghostbusters, The Powerpuff Girls, and 101 Dalmatians: The Series, followed her gig as Penny's younger siblings with voice work in Hoodwinked! (2005), Rugrats, Teen Titans, Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks, Kim Possible, Drawn Together, Ben 10, All Grown Up!, Chowder, and The Fairly OddParents.
Paula Jai Parker — Trudy Proud
Paula Jai Parker signed on to voice Trudy Proud in The Proud Family, the mother to Penny, Bebe, and Cece, who works as a veterinarian. Parker picked up the role after earning previous credits for Friday, The Weird Al Show, and Get on the Bus. The year that Proud Family wrapped, the actress appeared in the Oscar-winning Hustle & Flow and went on to land gigs in Idlewild, Life of a King, True Blood, and Ray Donovan.
Jo Marie Payton — Suga Mama
Jo Marie Payton played Proud Family's matriarch, Suga Mama, the mother to Oscar and grandmother to Penny, Bebe, and Cece. Payton had decades of experience when she signed on for the role, having previously picked up credits for Silver Spoons, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters, and Will & Grace. After wrapping her run as Suga Mama, Payton went on to appear in episodes of Reba, Desperate Housewives, and Mann and Wife.
Karen Malina White — Dijonay Jones
Karen Malina White signed on to play Dijonay Jones, Penny's best friend with a soft spot for Sticky. White came into the role of the teen girl after appearing in The Cosby Show, A Different World, and Malcolm & Eddie. After saying goodbye to Dijonay in 2005, White filled her résumé with episodes of The Bernie Mac Show, Southland, The Mentalist, How to Get Away with Murder, I Didn't Do It, and Veep.
Soleil Moon Frye — Zoey
Soleil Moon Frye brought her star power to The Proud Family as Penny's friend Zoey. The Punky Brewster star, who also played Roxie King in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and popped up in Friends, recently lent her voice to Planet Sheen and Robot Chicken.
Alisa Reyes — LaCienega Boulevardez
Alisa Reyes took on the role of LaCienega Boulevardez, the school's resident popular mean girl, in The Proud Family. Reyes, who built up her résumé with appearances in All That, One World, and Spyder Games, spent nearly 10 years on Passions.