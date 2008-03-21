To Protect and to Serve: 17 Awesome Bodyguards
With ''Drillbit Taylor'' securing theaters this weekend, we salute those men and women willing to take a bullet (or arrow, as the case may be) for their clients, from the Terminator to Aragorn
1
Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, ...
Credit: Everett Collection
2
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Credit: Zade Rosenthal
3
Adam Baldwin, My Bodyguard
Credit: Photofest
4
Chuck
Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/ NBC
5
Viggo Mortensen, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Credit: Pierre Vinet
6
Dakota Fanning, Denzel Washington, ...
Credit: Jurgen Vollmer
7
Image
8
Rene Russo, Clint Eastwood, ...
Credit: Everett Collection
9
Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, ...
Credit: Everett Collection
10
Daniel Day-Lewis, The Last of the Mohicans
Credit: Everett Collection
11
King Kong (Movie - 2005), Naomi Watts
Credit: Weta Digital Ltd.
12
Jennifer Tilly, Chazz Palminteri, ...
Credit: Brian Hamill
13
Ving Rhames, Dave
14
Eddie Murphy, The Golden Child
Credit: Everett Collection
15
Mandy Moore, Matthew Goode, ...
16
Angela Bassett, Strange Days
Credit: Everett Collection
17
Dakota Blue Richards, The Golden Compass
