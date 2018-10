The unforgettable contestant went on to reappear on Project Runway All Stars season 4, and has dressed clients such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Chaka Khan, and — most notably — was responsible for Meryl Streep’s white 2010 Oscar dress. He also developed an exclusive line of foam wigs and accessories for Target, and at one time was working on a burlesque show with wild wigs and costumes, a production of My Fair Lady, and his own line of original costume designs. Unfortunately, in July 2017, he suffered a debilitating accident after he fell in his apartment and hit his head. March shared an update on the one-year anniversary of his accident and revealed he was put in a medically induced coma for two months. “Somehow I miraculously woke up — I couldn’t talk and didn’t know where I was for a couple of months,” he wrote. “I ended up being paralyzed in both legs from the knees down. My right hand and arm are paralyzed.” Keeping a positive attitude, March added: “I have good days and bad days and the worst days you can imagine, but I still have my brain, and for that miracle I am forever grateful. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and encouragement.”