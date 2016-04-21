Prince's Best Fashion Moments

Look back on the star's one-of-a-kind style

Mary Sollosi
April 21, 2016 at 07:12 PM EDT
<p>Beloved musician <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/04/21/prince-dead-57" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Prince died</a>&nbsp;in 2016, and fans across the globe mourned the loss of a legend. In addition to his music, Prince was known for being a fashion icon whose wardrobe, both on- and offstage, was always extravagant, usually glittery, and very often purple. In honor of a star whose style was as thrilling&nbsp;as his art, here are some of Prince&rsquo;s best looks.</p>
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/WireImage; Theo Wargo/WireImage
Prince Performing in the 1980s
Chris Walter/WireImage
Prince Performing on The Purple Rain Tour on September 13, 1984
Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
Prince Performing in the Mid-1980s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Prince Accepting the Award for Best International Artist at the BRIT Awards on February 11, 1985
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
Prince Performing in Philadelphia, PA, on October 18, 1988
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Prince Performing in London in July 1990
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Prince Performing in London on August 22, 1990
Graham Wiltshire/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Attending a Party in January 1991
Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Performing at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 5, 1991
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Prince Performing in London on June 16, 1992
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Performing on The Ultimate Live Experience Tour in 1995
Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns
Prince Performing on The Ultimate Live Experience Tour on March 4, 1995
Peter Still/Redferns
Prince Performing on The Ultimate Live Experience Tour on March 25, 1995
Paul Bergen/Redferns
Prince Performing on October 10, 1997
Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect
Prince Performing on the New Power Soul Tour in 1998
Paul Bergen/Redferns
Prince Watching the NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden with Spike Lee on February 8, 1998
Tim Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Prince with Wife Mayte Garcia on June 9, 1999
Sinead Lynch/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Performing at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Prince Presenting an Award to Renée Zellweger at the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards on January 9, 2005
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Prince Performing on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in New York City on June 16, 2006
GNA/Redferns
Prince Performing at Super Bowl XLI on February 4, 2007
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Prince Performing at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22, 2012
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Prince Performing at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards on May 19, 2013
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Prince Speaking at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Prince Speaking at the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015
Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage
