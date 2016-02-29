Pop culture's 19 most famous pink dresses

Think Pink!
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Timothy A. ClaryAFO/Getty Images; Paramount Pictures; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Murray Close/ Warner Bros.
Andie in Pretty in Pink
Paramount Pictures
Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
20th Century Fox/Everett Collection
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Academy Awards
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Aurora in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty
Disney
Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz
Courtesy Everett Collection
Elle Woods in Legally Blonde
Tracy Bennett/MGM
Jacqueline Kennedy's Pink Chanel Suit
AP
Hermione at the Yule Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
The Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own
Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's and My Fair Lady
Courtesy Everett Collection
Carrie in Carrie
Courtesy Everett Collection
Rihanna at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Baby in Dirty Dancing
Vestron Pictures
Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros.
Nintendo
Vicky in The Red Shoes
Courtesy Everett Collection
Bianca in 10 Things I Hate About You
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Nicole Kidman at the 2002 Academy Awards
Chris Pizzello/AP
Barbie
Tom Wolfson/Mattel
1 of 20
Advertisement
1 of 19 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Timothy A. ClaryAFO/Getty Images; Paramount Pictures; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Murray Close/ Warner Bros.
Think Pink!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 19 Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection
The Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement