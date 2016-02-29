Pop culture's 19 most famous pink dresses

On Feb. 28, 1986, the world first saw Andie Walsh (Molly Ringwald) go to the prom, wearing a pink hand-me-down hybrid of a dress she made herself, to let the rich popular kids know that they didn’t break her. No matter where you stand on the Blane/Duckie debate, Pretty in Pink deserves to be ranked among the best high school movies of all time — and Andie’s last-minute act of fashion defiance among the greatest pink dresses the world has ever seen. In honor of the classic teen movie’s 30th anniversary, we’ve compiled a list of 19 blush, magenta, rose, peach, fuchsia, watermelon, and bubblegum dresses that are worthy of the label Pretty in Pink.