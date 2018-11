21 musicians who banned presidential candidates from using their songs

Queen have chastised Trump more than once for using their music. The band initially scolded him in June after he played “We Are the Champions” ahead of his victory speech during the final round of Republican primaries. Guitarist Brian May wrote on the band’s website that they were actively pursuing options to stop Trump from playing their songs.

In July, the Republican candidate again borrowed “We Are the Champions” for his first-night walk onto the Republican National Convention stage, eliciting an aggravated response from Queen. “Queen does not want its music associated with any mainstream or political debate in any country. Nor does Queen want ‘We are the Champions’ to be used as an endorsement of Mr. Trump and the political views of the Republican Party,” they said in a statement. “We trust, hope and expect that Mr. Trump and his campaign will respect these wishes moving forward.”