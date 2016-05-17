Power Rangers: Where are they now?

Frank played the iconic Ranger Tommy Oliver — a.k.a the White Ranger, the Green Ranger, the Red Zeo Ranger, the Red Turbo Ranger, and the Black DinoThunder Ranger — on the original series, in the 1995 movie, Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers DinoThunder, Power Rangers Megaforce, Power Rangers HyperForce, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, and Super Power Beat Down. In addition to his acting, Frank largely focused on his MMA career in the time after playing Tommy. He was accomplished in Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai, and, in 2013, he broke the world record for most 1-inch pine boards broken during freefall. He owned four Karate and MMA schools across the U.S. and founded a line of MMA clothing and fight gear. It was announced on Nov. 20, 2022, that Frank died at the age of 49. No cause of death was provided at the time of the announcement. He is survived by his four children.