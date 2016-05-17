Power Rangers: Where are they now?
Check in with the original cast!
It's morphin' time!
From the 2017 film reboot to the original cast reuniting at EW in 2018 to the television series reaching its 29th season Power Rangers Dino Fury in 2020, our favorite superheroes are still morphing into action. But in the meantime, we're looking back on the good old Ranger days of the '90s and remembering why we loved those spandex-wearing teens so much. Go, go, Power Ranger fans, and find out what's new with your favorite alien-monster-fighting teenagers with attitude!
Austin St. John
St. John played Jason, the Red/Gold Ranger, on the original series, the later series Power Rangers Zeo, the Power Rangers movie Turbo, and in episodes of Power Rangers Wild Force and Power Rangers Beast Morphers. After four years of military service as a paramedic, St. John is back in the States and getting back into both acting and the enduring Power Rangers fandom. He's had major roles in 2018's Monsters at Large and 2019's A Walk With Grace. In 2022, the Red Ranger was arrested for frauding the government's COVID-19 business relief program.
Thuy Trang
After she was the Yellow Ranger Trini on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Trang appeared in the 1996 films The Crow: City of Angels and Spy Hard. She died in a car accident in 2001, at the age of 27.
Walter Jones
Jones has been busy since he played Zack, the Black Ranger, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He has done a lot of voice acting in video games and animated films, appeared in films Memoirs of a Fighter and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, had roles on the series Malibu Shores and Space Cases, held a three-episode arc in the first season of The Shield, and appeared in episodes of Family Matters, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and CSI, among other series.
David Yost
Yost played Billy the Blue Ranger on the original series, in the 1995 Power Rangers movie, and on the later series Power Rangers Zeo, and played Warlord Vex in Power Rangers: Rise of the Ninja. In the time since, he has stayed on the Power Rangers convention circuit and appeared in the films Ladykiller (1996) and Degenerate (2012), but has mostly focused on producing, primarily for television.
Jason David Frank
Frank played the iconic Ranger Tommy Oliver — a.k.a the White Ranger, the Green Ranger, the Red Zeo Ranger, the Red Turbo Ranger, and the Black DinoThunder Ranger — on the original series, in the 1995 movie, Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers DinoThunder, Power Rangers Megaforce, Power Rangers HyperForce, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, and Super Power Beat Down. In addition to his acting, Frank largely focused on his MMA career in the time after playing Tommy. He was accomplished in Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai, and, in 2013, he broke the world record for most 1-inch pine boards broken during freefall. He owned four Karate and MMA schools across the U.S. and founded a line of MMA clothing and fight gear. It was announced on Nov. 20, 2022, that Frank died at the age of 49. No cause of death was provided at the time of the announcement. He is survived by his four children.
Amy Jo Johnson
After Johnson played Kimberly the Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, she resumed the role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and the 1997 Power Rangers movie Turbo, and made a cameo in the 2017 reboot. She has also had major roles on Felicity, The Division, and Flashpoint, and appeared in a variety of TV movies and episodes of other series. She made her feature debut as a writer-director with the 2017 film The Space Between, in which she starred, and continued directing with 2019's Tammy's Always Dying. Also a singer-songwriter, Johnson has released three albums since her Pink Ranger days: 2001's The Trans-American Treatment, 2005's Imperfect, and 2013's Never Broken.
Richard Steven Horvitz
Horvitz provided the voice of the robot Alpha 5 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, in the 1995 movie, Power Rangers Zeo, the 1997 MMPR film Turbo, and the series Power Rangers Turbo. He has been an extremely prolific voice actor, with some live-action roles as well. His notable voice credits include Billy and Billy's dad in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Dagget in Angry Beavers, and Zim in Invader Zim.
David J. Fielding
Fielding played the Power Rangers' mentor Zordon, who appears as a floating head, in the first season of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. He has appeared in a few films since his days as Zordon, and done voice acting for video games including Zeus: Master of Olympus, GHR: The Great Airspace Chase, and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
Paul Schrier
Schrier played the bully Farkas "Bulk" Bulkmeier on the original series, in the 1995 movie, Power Rangers Zeo, the 1997 Turbo film, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, and Power Rangers Samurai. He also played Jack Thomas in Power Rangers HyperForce. He is a director and has helmed multiple episodes of various Power Rangers series.
Jason Narvy
Narvy played Eugene Skullovitch, or "Skull," Bulk's sidekick. He appeared on the original series, in the 1995 movie, Power Rangers Zeo, the 1997 Turbo film, Power Rangers Turbo, and Power Rangers in Space, and reprised his role for single episodes of later series as well. Narvy holds a Ph.D. in theater studies and taught as a part of the theater department faculty at Concordia University in Chicago, and is set to appear in the film Gideon's Frontier alongside his former MMPR costars Austin St. John and Walter Jones.
Richard Genelle
Genelle played Ernie, the friendly owner of the Angel Grove Youth Center. He appeared on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie before hanging up his Hawaiian shirt. He has no more acting credits post-Power Rangers. He passed away in 2008, at the age of 47.
Robert Axelrod
Axelrod did double duty on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, having provided the voice of both the evil Lord Zedd and the monster-maker Finster. In addition to the original series, Axelrod resumed the vocal performance of both roles in Power Rangers Zeo and as Lord Zedd in the 1995 Power Rangers movie and Power Rangers in Space. He is a very prolific voice actor and has had long-term roles on Transformers: Robots in Disguise and Digimon: Digital Monsters, among other series and films. He passed away in 2019, at the age of 70.