25 Fashion Moments That Changed Entertainment

EW Staff
February 18, 2016 at 04:38 PM EST
<p>From glitter and grunge to haircuts copied 'round the world, check out pop culture's coolest style hits, ahead.</p> <p><strong>Want more? </strong><span style="line-height: 1.6em">EW has detailed the best in movies, TV, music, and books for 25 years with the Must List, and in celebration, </span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">The Must List: Ranking the Best in 25 Years of Pop Culture </em>is out now<span style="line-height: 1.6em">. This gallery is an excerpt from the book.</span></p>
Entertainment's Biggest Fashion Moments

From glitter and grunge to haircuts copied ’round the world, check out pop culture’s coolest style hits, ahead.

Want more? EW has detailed the best in movies, TV, music, and books for 25 years with the Must List, and in celebration, The Must List: Ranking the Best in 25 Years of Pop Culture is out now. This gallery is an excerpt from the book. The Must List: Ranking the Best in 25 Years of Pop Culture is in stores now, or available for order online.

 

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; Tim Roney/Getty Images; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images; HBO
<p>Now everyone knows size matters&#8230; when it comes to sideburns. The first TV teen drama of the &#8217;90s gave teen mags a new crop of cover boys and increased sideburn length by 56 percent.</p> <p> </p>
25. The 90210 'Burns, 1990

Now everyone knows size matters… when it comes to sideburns. The first TV teen drama of the ’90s gave teen mags a new crop of cover boys and increased sideburn length by 56 percent.

 

Fox
<p>Could the <em>Punk&#8217;d</em> maestro’s biggest prank have been getting legions of hipsters to adopt the mesh-and-foam chapeaus of their fathers?</p> <p> </p>
24. Ashton’s Trucker Hats, 2003

Could the Punk’d maestro’s biggest prank have been getting legions of hipsters to adopt the mesh-and-foam chapeaus of their fathers?

 

Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage
<p>Ushering in the age of the Penguin-attired nerd, Adam Brody turned his dorky alter ego into <em>The O.C.</em>’s unexpected cool kid.</p> <p> </p>
23. Seth Cohen’s Geek Chic, 2003

Ushering in the age of the Penguin-attired nerd, Adam Brody turned his dorky alter ego into The O.C.’s unexpected cool kid.

 

Glenn Watson/Warner Bros./Getty Images)
<p>Nashville roared with disapproval at the sight of the crooner’s bare belly — until Twain topped the charts. Now sultry country honeys abound.</p> <p> </p>
22. Shania’s Midriff, 1995

Nashville roared with disapproval at the sight of the crooner’s bare belly — until Twain topped the charts. Now sultry country honeys abound.

 

Evan Agostini/Liaison
<p>When the little guy surfaced at mom Angelina’s premiere with a spiky blue ‘do, he set off a trend of adult-size ‘hawks — and designer babies.</p> <p> </p>
21. Maddox’s Fauxhawk, 2004

When the little guy surfaced at mom Angelina’s premiere with a spiky blue ‘do, he set off a trend of adult-size ‘hawks — and designer babies.

 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>Many an R&amp;B diva has taken on big-name fashion before, but none with the saucy punk-rock spirit of the Barbados-born songstress. She started out demure, but in chopping her locks she carved out her own identity — and a bob that was widely copied.</p> <p> </p>
20. Rihanna, 2007

Many an R&B diva has taken on big-name fashion before, but none with the saucy punk-rock spirit of the Barbados-born songstress. She started out demure, but in chopping her locks she carved out her own identity — and a bob that was widely copied.

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Why are entire cities filled with hipsters wearing blazers, rocker tees, and skinny jeans? Blame this band.</p> <p> </p>
19. The Strokes, 2001

Why are entire cities filled with hipsters wearing blazers, rocker tees, and skinny jeans? Blame this band.

 

Anthony PIdgeon/Redferns
<p>When Dr. Doug Ross cut his curly locks on <em>ER</em>, he sparked a hair craze for the male masses — and rolled out Clooney 2.0, debonair movie star.</p> <p> </p>
18. George Clooney’s Caesar

When Dr. Doug Ross cut his curly locks on ER, he sparked a hair craze for the male masses — and rolled out Clooney 2.0, debonair movie star.

 

Sven Arnstein/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>A dedicated follower of both luxury brands and avant-garde outsiders, West inspired a thousand admirers in sunglasses.</p> <p> </p>
17. Kanye West, 2007

A dedicated follower of both luxury brands and avant-garde outsiders, West inspired a thousand admirers in sunglasses.

 

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
<p>The ska-popster took SoCal street style to the suburbs, popularizing white tanks, studded bra straps, bondage pants, and trackies.</p> <p> </p>
16. Gwen Stefani, 1996

The ska-popster took SoCal street style to the suburbs, popularizing white tanks, studded bra straps, bondage pants, and trackies.

 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
<p>The dapper rapper brought body-conscious cuts and quality fabrics to hip-hop’s baggier street style.</p> <p> </p>
15. André 3000, “Hey Ya!” 2003

The dapper rapper brought body-conscious cuts and quality fabrics to hip-hop’s baggier street style.

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>The “Criminal” waif co-opted CK’s voyeuristic ads to sell&#8230; herself — and slippy, strappy tanks — to fans everywhere.</p> <p> </p>
14. Fiona Apple, 1997

The “Criminal” waif co-opted CK’s voyeuristic ads to sell… herself — and slippy, strappy tanks — to fans everywhere.

 

<p>AKA the waistband that ignited a revolution. The peekaboo underwear was easy to emulate. The abs, not so much.</p> <p> </p>
13. Marky Mark’s Underwear, 1991

AKA the waistband that ignited a revolution. The peekaboo underwear was easy to emulate. The abs, not so much.

 

Tim Roney/Getty Images
<p>How many leather trenches and Neo-style shades were misguidedly purchased to capture the sleek, futuristic allure of the hit movie? Too many, friends.</p> <p> </p>
12. The Matrix, 1999

How many leather trenches and Neo-style shades were misguidedly purchased to capture the sleek, futuristic allure of the hit movie? Too many, friends.

 

Jasin Boland
<p>Teenagers in designer wares talking endlessly on their cell phones? At the time, it played like an over-the-top parody. Today — oh, whatever.</p> <p> </p>
11. Clueless, 1995

Teenagers in designer wares talking endlessly on their cell phones? At the time, it played like an over-the-top parody. Today — oh, whatever.

 

Elliott Marks
<p>The lead singer of Hole stole the crown (or, actually, the tiara) from Aqua Netted beauty queens. She appropriated vintage slip dresses, Mary Janes, and home-grown dye jobs, too. Some said the look played with traditional female stereotypes; others argued it mocked all things girly. The rest of us just thought she rocked.</p> <p> </p>
10. Courtney Love, 1995

The lead singer of Hole stole the crown (or, actually, the tiara) from Aqua Netted beauty queens. She appropriated vintage slip dresses, Mary Janes, and home-grown dye jobs, too. Some said the look played with traditional female stereotypes; others argued it mocked all things girly. The rest of us just thought she rocked.

 

Mick Hutson/Redferns
<p>In their coordinated leisure wear, Puff Daddy and Mase elevated bright, baggy tracksuits to hip-hop couture.</p> <p> </p>
9. “Mo Money Mo Problems," 1997

In their coordinated leisure wear, Puff Daddy and Mase elevated bright, baggy tracksuits to hip-hop couture.

 

<p>The hardworking but flighty lawyer (Calista Flockhart) and her much-debated micro minis made the workplace a safe haven for women’s bare legs everywhere.</p> <p> </p>
8. Ally McBeal’s Skirts, 1997

The hardworking but flighty lawyer (Calista Flockhart) and her much-debated micro minis made the workplace a safe haven for women’s bare legs everywhere.

 

Everett Collection
<p>Playing a sexy schoolgirl in &#8220;&#8230;Baby One More Time&#8221; worked music-chart magic for Spears — and set the standard by which all Lolita pop stars are judged.</p> <p> </p>
7. Britney Spears, 1998:

Playing a sexy schoolgirl in “…Baby One More Time” worked music-chart magic for Spears — and set the standard by which all Lolita pop stars are judged.

 

<p>There was no haircut more desired in the Clinton era than the layered shag sported by waitress Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on <em>Friends</em>. Twenty years later, <a href="http://www.today.com/style/jennifer-aniston-reveals-why-she-hated-rachel-cut-t20831" target="_blank">Aniston calls it</a> &#8220;the ugliest haircut&#8221; she’s ever seen.</p> <p> </p>
6. The Rachel, 1995

There was no haircut more desired in the Clinton era than the layered shag sported by waitress Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on Friends. Twenty years later, Aniston calls it “the ugliest haircut” she’s ever seen.

 

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>These days stars are created on the red carpet just as much as they are on screen. Jennifer Lopez introduced her assets to the world at the 2000 Grammys in a plunging Versace, while Bjork’s choice of avian apparel at the 2001 Oscars made the Icelandic singer a household name — and a lifelong sartorial punchline.</p> <p> </p>
5. The Best and Worst Red Carpet Outfits, 2000 and 2001

These days stars are created on the red carpet just as much as they are on screen. Jennifer Lopez introduced her assets to the world at the 2000 Grammys in a plunging Versace, while Bjork’s choice of avian apparel at the 2001 Oscars made the Icelandic singer a household name — and a lifelong sartorial punchline.

 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
<p>A sweet tart in teeny frocks, bold bras, and sky-high bouffant, the British singer was embraced by high fashion.</p> <p> </p>
4. Amy Winehouse, 2007

A sweet tart in teeny frocks, bold bras, and sky-high bouffant, the British singer was embraced by high fashion.

 

Roger Kisby/Getty Images
<p>The Nirvana frontman became the reluctant king of grunge, inspiring a league of acolytes clad in grandpa cardigans, Converse kicks, and lumberjack plaid.</p> <p> </p>
3. Kurt Cobain, 1991

The Nirvana frontman became the reluctant king of grunge, inspiring a league of acolytes clad in grandpa cardigans, Converse kicks, and lumberjack plaid.

 

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
<p>When the outlandish actress paired Armani and Valentino with a Gap mock turtleneck, she kick-started the high-low fashion phenom.</p> <p> </p>
2. Sharon Stone at the Oscars, 1996

When the outlandish actress paired Armani and Valentino with a Gap mock turtleneck, she kick-started the high-low fashion phenom.

 

Michael Owen Baker/Los Angeles Daily News/AP
<p>The tutu was just the beginning: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) became the tastemaker who kept on giving. So the next time you wear stilettos to walk the dog, you know who to thank — or blame.</p> <p> </p>
1. The Opening Credits of Sex and the City, 1998

The tutu was just the beginning: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) became the tastemaker who kept on giving. So the next time you wear stilettos to walk the dog, you know who to thank — or blame.

 

HBO
