25 Fashion Moments That Changed Entertainment

Entertainment's Biggest Fashion Moments
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; Tim Roney/Getty Images; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images; HBO
25. The 90210 'Burns, 1990
Fox
24. Ashton’s Trucker Hats, 2003
Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage
23. Seth Cohen’s Geek Chic, 2003
Glenn Watson/Warner Bros./Getty Images)
22. Shania’s Midriff, 1995
Evan Agostini/Liaison
21. Maddox’s Fauxhawk, 2004
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
20. Rihanna, 2007
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
19. The Strokes, 2001
Anthony PIdgeon/Redferns
18. George Clooney’s Caesar
Sven Arnstein/NBCU Photo Bank
17. Kanye West, 2007
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
16. Gwen Stefani, 1996
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
15. André 3000, “Hey Ya!” 2003
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
14. Fiona Apple, 1997
13. Marky Mark’s Underwear, 1991
Tim Roney/Getty Images
12. The Matrix, 1999
Jasin Boland
11. Clueless, 1995
Elliott Marks
10. Courtney Love, 1995
Mick Hutson/Redferns
9. “Mo Money Mo Problems," 1997
8. Ally McBeal’s Skirts, 1997
Everett Collection
7. Britney Spears, 1998:
6. The Rachel, 1995
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
5. The Best and Worst Red Carpet Outfits, 2000 and 2001
Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
4. Amy Winehouse, 2007
Roger Kisby/Getty Images
3. Kurt Cobain, 1991
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
2. Sharon Stone at the Oscars, 1996
Michael Owen Baker/Los Angeles Daily News/AP
1. The Opening Credits of Sex and the City, 1998
HBO
1 of 27
Advertisement
1 of 26 Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; Tim Roney/Getty Images; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images; HBO
Entertainment's Biggest Fashion Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
22 of 26 Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
5. The Best and Worst Red Carpet Outfits, 2000 and 2001
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement