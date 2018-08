Perfect Casting: Stars on Screen as Themselves

The Bling Ring (2013)

Sofia Coppola’s film tells the true story of a group of SoCal teenagers who got their jollies by robbing celebrities blind — then became quasi-celebrities in their own right after getting caught. Their most frequent target was Hilton, an heiress and reality star so wealthy that she apparently didn’t notice anything was missing the first (or second or third…) time her home was burgled. Though Hilton must have felt violated by the crimes, she agreed to do a brief, nonspeaking cameo in the film the teens inspired — appearing in the background during a nightclub scene, a perfect representation of how the fame the criminals craved was both tantalizingly close and just out of reach.