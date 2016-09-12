Paul Walker through the years

Look back on photos of the late star on his birthday

More
Madeline Boardman
September 07, 2018 at 03:53 PM EDT
<p>Born in Glendale, Calif. on Sept. 12, 1973, Paul Walker would&#8217;ve celebrated his birthday this week. The late star, who died in November 2013 at the age of 40, rose to fame in his teens and made a name for himself in <em>Varsity Blues</em>, <em>She&#8217;s All That</em>, and the <em>Fast and the Furious</em> franchise. In honor of Walker&#8217;s birthday, see photos of the beloved actor through the years, ahead.</p>
pinterest
Paul Walker Through The Years

Born in Glendale, Calif. on Sept. 12, 1973, Paul Walker would’ve celebrated his birthday this week. The late star, who died in November 2013 at the age of 40, rose to fame in his teens and made a name for himself in Varsity Blues, She’s All That, and the Fast and the Furious franchise. In honor of Walker’s birthday, see photos of the beloved actor through the years, ahead.

Mauricio Santana/LatinContent/Getty Images; Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Vera Anderson/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker With Bliss Ellis at the Pleasantville Los Angeles Premiere on October 19, 1998
Jim Smeal/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Varsity Blues Hollywood Premiere on January 7, 1999
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the 3rd Annual Movieline Young Hollywood Awards on April 29, 2001
M. Caulfield/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at The Fast and the Furious Westwood Premiere on June 18, 2001
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the 5th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Gala Ceremony Awards on August 6, 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker WIth Leelee Sobieski and Steve Zahn Promoting Joy Ride in Toronto on September 9, 2001
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Joy Ride New York City Premiere on October 3, 2001
Carmen Valdes/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2002
M. Caulfield/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker in Sydney, Australia on May 12, 2003
Bob Barker/Newspix/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker at a 2 Fast 2 Furious Press Conference on May 19, 2003
Vera Anderson/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker With Tyrese at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2003
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
pinterest
Paul Walker at the World Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 3, 2003
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Paris Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 12, 2003
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Premiere of Timeline in Los Angeles on November 19, 2003
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker With Susan Sarandon at the Noel New York City Premiere After Party on November 9, 2004
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker With Ziyi Zhang at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards on June 4, 2005
Michael Caulfield/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker With Jessica Alba at the Into the Blue Premiere on September 21, 2005
E. Charbonneau/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Eight Below Los Angeles Premiere on February 12, 2006
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
pinterest
Paul Walker on MTV's TRL in New York City on February 14, 2006
Theo Wargo/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Premiere of Flags Of Our Fathers in Beverly Hills on October 9, 2006
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker at the Los Angeles Premiere of Fast & Furious on March 12, 2009
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker in Hollywood on March 13, 2009
Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker at a Fast & Furious 4 Photocall in Paris on March 16, 2009
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at the UK premiere of Fast & Furious on March 19, 2009
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the Fast & Furious Photo Call in Mexico City on March 27, 2009
Victor Chavez/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker at Sao Paulo Fashion Week Summer on March 21, 2013
Mauricio Santana/LatinContent/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker With Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, 2013
Ryan Miller/Getty Images
pinterest
Paul Walker at the World Premiere of Fast & Furious 6 in London, England on May 7, 2013
Dave M. Benett/WireImage
pinterest
Paul Walker on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 24, 2013
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1 of 31

Advertisement
1 of 30 Mauricio Santana/LatinContent/Getty Images; Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Vera Anderson/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Walker Through The Years

Born in Glendale, Calif. on Sept. 12, 1973, Paul Walker would’ve celebrated his birthday this week. The late star, who died in November 2013 at the age of 40, rose to fame in his teens and made a name for himself in Varsity Blues, She’s All That, and the Fast and the Furious franchise. In honor of Walker’s birthday, see photos of the beloved actor through the years, ahead.

Advertisement
2 of 30 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Paul Walker With Bliss Ellis at the Pleasantville Los Angeles Premiere on October 19, 1998

3 of 30 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Paul Walker at the Varsity Blues Hollywood Premiere on January 7, 1999

Advertisement
4 of 30 M. Caulfield/WireImage

Paul Walker at the 3rd Annual Movieline Young Hollywood Awards on April 29, 2001

Advertisement
5 of 30 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Paul Walker at The Fast and the Furious Westwood Premiere on June 18, 2001

Advertisement
6 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Paul Walker at the 5th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Gala Ceremony Awards on August 6, 2001

Advertisement
7 of 30 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Paul Walker WIth Leelee Sobieski and Steve Zahn Promoting Joy Ride in Toronto on September 9, 2001

Advertisement
8 of 30 Carmen Valdes/WireImage

Paul Walker at the Joy Ride New York City Premiere on October 3, 2001

Advertisement
9 of 30 M. Caulfield/WireImage

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2002

Advertisement
10 of 30 Bob Barker/Newspix/Getty Images

Paul Walker in Sydney, Australia on May 12, 2003

Advertisement
11 of 30 Vera Anderson/WireImage

Paul Walker at a 2 Fast 2 Furious Press Conference on May 19, 2003

Advertisement
12 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Paul Walker With Tyrese at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2003

Advertisement
13 of 30 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Paul Walker at the World Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 3, 2003

Advertisement
14 of 30 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Paul Walker at the Paris Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 12, 2003

Advertisement
15 of 30 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Walker at the Premiere of Timeline in Los Angeles on November 19, 2003

Advertisement
16 of 30 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Paul Walker With Susan Sarandon at the Noel New York City Premiere After Party on November 9, 2004

Advertisement
17 of 30 Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Paul Walker With Ziyi Zhang at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards on June 4, 2005

Advertisement
18 of 30 E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Paul Walker With Jessica Alba at the Into the Blue Premiere on September 21, 2005

Advertisement
19 of 30 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Paul Walker at the Eight Below Los Angeles Premiere on February 12, 2006

Advertisement
20 of 30 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Paul Walker on MTV's TRL in New York City on February 14, 2006

Advertisement
21 of 30 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Walker at the Premiere of Flags Of Our Fathers in Beverly Hills on October 9, 2006

Advertisement
22 of 30 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Paul Walker at the Los Angeles Premiere of Fast & Furious on March 12, 2009

Advertisement
23 of 30 Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images

Paul Walker in Hollywood on March 13, 2009

Advertisement
24 of 30 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Paul Walker at a Fast & Furious 4 Photocall in Paris on March 16, 2009

Advertisement
25 of 30 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Paul Walker at the UK premiere of Fast & Furious on March 19, 2009

Advertisement
26 of 30 Victor Chavez/WireImage

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the Fast & Furious Photo Call in Mexico City on March 27, 2009

Advertisement
27 of 30 Mauricio Santana/LatinContent/Getty Images

Paul Walker at Sao Paulo Fashion Week Summer on March 21, 2013

Advertisement
28 of 30 Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, 2013

Advertisement
29 of 30 Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Paul Walker at the World Premiere of Fast & Furious 6 in London, England on May 7, 2013

Advertisement
30 of 30 Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Paul Walker on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 24, 2013

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now