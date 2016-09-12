Paul Walker through the years

Paul Walker on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on May 24, 2013

Paul Walker at the World Premiere of Fast & Furious 6 in London, England on May 7, 2013

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, 2013

Paul Walker at Sao Paulo Fashion Week Summer on March 21, 2013

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the Fast & Furious Photo Call in Mexico City on March 27, 2009

Paul Walker at the UK premiere of Fast & Furious on March 19, 2009

Paul Walker at a Fast & Furious 4 Photocall in Paris on March 16, 2009

Paul Walker in Hollywood on March 13, 2009

Paul Walker at the Los Angeles Premiere of Fast & Furious on March 12, 2009

Paul Walker at the Premiere of Flags Of Our Fathers in Beverly Hills on October 9, 2006

Paul Walker on MTV's TRL in New York City on February 14, 2006

Paul Walker at the Eight Below Los Angeles Premiere on February 12, 2006

Paul Walker With Jessica Alba at the Into the Blue Premiere on September 21, 2005

Paul Walker With Ziyi Zhang at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards on June 4, 2005

Paul Walker With Susan Sarandon at the Noel New York City Premiere After Party on November 9, 2004

Paul Walker at the Premiere of Timeline in Los Angeles on November 19, 2003

Paul Walker at the Paris Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 12, 2003

Paul Walker at the World Premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious on June 3, 2003

Paul Walker With Tyrese at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2003

Paul Walker at a 2 Fast 2 Furious Press Conference on May 19, 2003

Paul Walker in Sydney, Australia on May 12, 2003

Paul Walker With Vin Diesel at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2002

Paul Walker at the Joy Ride New York City Premiere on October 3, 2001

Paul Walker WIth Leelee Sobieski and Steve Zahn Promoting Joy Ride in Toronto on September 9, 2001

Paul Walker at the 5th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Gala Ceremony Awards on August 6, 2001

Paul Walker at The Fast and the Furious Westwood Premiere on June 18, 2001

Paul Walker at the 3rd Annual Movieline Young Hollywood Awards on April 29, 2001

Paul Walker at the Varsity Blues Hollywood Premiere on January 7, 1999

Paul Walker With Bliss Ellis at the Pleasantville Los Angeles Premiere on October 19, 1998

1 of 30 Mauricio Santana/LatinContent/Getty Images; Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Vera Anderson/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul Walker Through The Years Born in Glendale, Calif. on Sept. 12, 1973, Paul Walker would’ve celebrated his birthday this week. The late star, who died in November 2013 at the age of 40, rose to fame in his teens and made a name for himself in Varsity Blues, She’s All That, and the Fast and the Furious franchise. In honor of Walker’s birthday, see photos of the beloved actor through the years, ahead.

