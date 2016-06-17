The 29 best Parks and Recreation guest stars
Some seriously famous faces have stopped by Pawnee.
Newt Gingrich
Newt Gingrich had a run-in with Jerry, Larry, Terry, Garry Gergich in Parks and Recreation's fifth season. He played himself, meeting the bumbling city employee when he accidentally steals Gingrich's table at a restaurant, thinking the hostess said "Gergich."
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm dropped by Parks and Recreation twice, appearing on the sixth and seventh seasons of the show. He played Ed, a National Park Service employee, who also holds the title of "the most incompetent person" Leslie Knope has ever worked with.
Josh Groban
Josh Groban joined Parks and Recreation's final season, appearing as himself in one episode. Tom and Donna see him during Treat Yo Self Day, ordering an item named after himself on the menu at a swanky Beverly Hills restaurant that offers sushi made from sea creatures previously owned by celebrities.
Michelle Obama
First Lady Michelle Obama graced Parks and Recreation with her presence at the end of the show's sixth season. Obama played herself, coming to Leslie's aid as she was making a tough decision about her future.
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford found himself back in the political game six years after wrapping his run as Josh Lyman on The West Wing. The actor played Councilman Pillner, a City Council member whom Leslie is hoping to replace.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum joined Parks and Recreation for a two-part episode in the show's sixth season. The model played Ulee Danssen, a beloved mayor from a small town in Denmark, who meets Leslie in London.
Ginuwine
R&B singer Ginuwine stopped by Pawnee for a few episodes of Parks and Rec. He played himself, appearing as Donna's cousin and performing his hit singles at the Pawnee/Eagleton Unity Concert.
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg joined Parks and Recreation for one episode in the show's second season. He played Carl Lorthner, a park security ranger with zero volume control.
Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch played Roz Pinwheel in Parks and Recreation's final season. The Saturday Night Live alum appeared as the nanny to Ben and Leslie's triplets.
Will Forte
Will Forte joined Parks and Recreation as Kelly Larson, a Pawnee father who is passionate about including the Twilight books in the city's time capsule.
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog dropped by Parks and Recreation's final season as Keg Jeggings. He played a man who owns a house just spooky enough to entice April and Andy.
Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh brought his basketball skills to Pawnee in the sixth season of Parks and Rec. He played himself and participated in the Pawnee-Eagleton Tip Off Classic.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Then-Vice President Joe Biden first stopped by Parks and Recreation in 2012. The entire series, Leslie's crush on Biden is heavily prevalent, so it's extra special seeing her get to meet him and turn into a bumbling mess. Biden brought Second Lady Jill Biden back with him when he returned in 2015. The two Washington, D.C. fixtures meet with Leslie to talk about her political future.
Chelsea Peretti
Months before joining Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Gina Linetti, Chelsea Peretti played Zelda in one 2012 episode of Parks and Rec. Peretti wrote the episode in which she appeared.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell spent three episodes on Parks and Recreation as Ingrid De Forest. The Veronica Mars alum played an Eagleton councilwoman with little respect for Pawnee. Bell went on to star in The Good Place, a comedy series created by Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard appeared in one 2015 episode of Parks and Recreation, playing Hank Muntak in the final season. His character is a boss at the TV station that airs Johnny Karate.
John McCain
John McCain played himself in Parks and Recreation's fifth and seventh seasons. The senator was featured on the show as a part of trips Leslie took to Washington, D.C.
Will Arnett
Leslie found herself on one bad date in the show's second season thanks to Will Arnett's character of Chris. He played an MRI technologist who manages to get Leslie into his machine.
Sean Hayes
After wrapping his first run on Will & Grace, Sean Hayes came to Parks and Recreation for one 2012 episode. He appeared as Buddy Wood, an Indianapolis-based talk show host.
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham appeared in one 2014 episode of Parks and Recreation, playing Chip McCapp, a high-maintenance teenage country star.
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons stopped by Parks and Recreation's fifth season for a one-episode stint as Mayor Stice. He played the leader of Partridge, Minn., Ben Wyatt's hometown, who still has it out for Ben after the whole Ice Town incident from when Ben was a teenage mayor.
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt found his way to Pawnee in the show's second season. He played Garth Blundin, a local resident with a passion for the town's history. Oswalt returned as Garth in season 5 and famously filibusters a city council meeting by talking about his proposed plot for Star Wars: Episode VII.
Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen joined Parks and Recreation for one 2009 episode, playing Raul. His character is the vice director of the parks department in Boraqua, Venezuela, Pawnee's sister city.
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany popped up in two 2013 episodes of Parks and Recreation. She played Nadia, a quick-witted doctor who has a connection with Tom.
Justin Theroux
Lawyer Justin Anderson, played by Justin Theroux, was a blast from Ann's past who agrees to help Leslie when she is sued over her efforts to build a park. And while Ann might secretly still harbor some feelings for him, she agrees to set Leslie on a date with him after the case is done. However, the match wouldn't last as Leslie's mother didn't get a good feeling from him, and Ron considered him a "tourist" in other people's lives, and by the end of season 2 Justin and Leslie were no more.
Sam Elliott
Imagine Ron Swanson's near-spiritual twin running the parks department in Eagleton, exactly like Ron but without all the bacon and steak eating, more of a vegan and hippie sort. That is Ron Dunn (Sam Elliott), a man who eventually helps Ron Swanson with one of his greatest tasks, finding a new barber.
Parker Posey
Lindsay Carlisle Shay (Parker Posey) may have been Leslie's best friend at one point, but that went out the door when Leslie turned down the job to work in the more affluent town of Eagleton running their parks department, promising to stay in Pawnee with Lindsay, but Lindsay broke her promise to Leslie and took the job in Eagleton. Not only did she leave Leslie behind, she also fenced off half of Lafayette Park, a park shared by the two towns, to keep the rambunctious Pawnee residents out of Eagleton.
Patricia Clarkson
Who is the one person who sends Tammy 2 running to the hills in fright? Why, that would be Tammy 1 (Patricia Clarkson), Ron Swanson's first wife — an IRS agent who had way more to do with Ron's youth than appropriate for someone that he would marry. When she returns, it's not for love, but for Ron's hidden stash of gold.