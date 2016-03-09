Oscar winners who also have Razzies
You win some, you lose some.
The Oscars represent the highest honor for film. On the complete other end of the spectrum are the Razzies — an awards ceremony that celebrates the very worst films of the year. Fans might think that the two diametrically opposed awards wouldn't include much overlap, but many Razzie-honored films, actors, directors, and writers have also been Academy Award winners. Check them out, ahead.
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne earned a Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. A year later, he was up for Oscar gold again — this time as a nominee for his work in The Danish Girl — but also picked up a 2016 Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor for his role in Jupiter Ascending.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry was a star on the rise back in 2001, and proved her incredible talent in Monster's Ball. For that role, Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress, and remains the only black woman to take home the award. Although, Berry continued to win awards for her following gigs, she made a bit of a misstep in 2004 when she starred in Catwoman. Berry received the Worst Actress Razzie for the film, and accepted the dishonorable award while holding her Oscar in the other hand.
Brad Pitt
For all his good looks and celebrated film roles, Brad Pitt's only Academy Award was given to him as a producer. One of the producers behind 12 Years a Slave, Pitt was given an Oscar when the drama won Best Picture in 2013. At the 2015 Oscars Ceremony, Pitt was again eligible for the Best Picture Oscar for The Big Short, another film he both produced and appeared in. Long before these honors, however, Pitt and Tom Cruise received the very first Razzie Awards for Worst Screen Combo for their performance in 1994's Interview with the Vampire.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock had the unique experience of winning both an Oscar and a Razzie in the very same year. In 2010, Bullock took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Blind Side, and also received two Razzies for her part in All About Steve: Worst Actress and Worst On-Screen Couple with Bradley Cooper. Bullock showed up to accept her Razzies with a wagon full of All About Steve DVDs for the audience, playfully challenging them to read her lines from the film better than she did.
Ben Affleck
Although he is best known as an actor, Ben Affleck received his two Academy Awards for his work behind the scenes. In 1997, he won the Oscar for Original Screenplay along with Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, and, in 2012, he took home the Best Picture award as a producer for Argo. Unfortunately for Affleck, his acting roles haven't always been so well-received. In 2003, Affleck was given the Worst Actor Razzie for his work on three separate films: Daredevil, Gigli, and Paycheck. He also took the Worst Screen Combo Razzie that year along with Jennifer Lopez for Gigli. Even though Affleck was up for the illustrious Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie in 2009, in 2015 he was presented the Razzie Redeemer Award for his work on Argo and Gone Girl.
However, Affleck's redemption with the Razzies did not last long, as he earned a Worst Actor nomination and a Worst Screen Combo win with costar Henry Cavill in 2017 for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner looked to have a very promising future at the start of his career by winning Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture in 1991 for Dances with Wolves, but soon after, he became a Razzie nominee and winner. Costner received Worst Actor Razzies for roles in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and The Postman, the latter also earning him Worst Director and Worst Picture awards as well.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman won several awards throughout her acting career, such as an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for The Hours, but that list of honors also includes a Razzie in 2005. Kidman shares the Worst Screen Combo award with Will Ferrell for their film adaptation of Bewitched.
Prince
Although Prince's career spanned decades and industries, he won his only Academy Award within one year of his Razzies. In 1984, Prince won the Oscar for Best Original Song Score for the song "Purple Rain" in the movie of the same name. One year later, Prince was given the Razzies for Worst Director, Worst Original Song, and Worst Actor for Under the Cherry Moon, which he directed, scored, and starred in. The film also took home the Worst Picture Razzie that year, tying with Howard the Duck.
Faye Dunaway
Throughout the '60s, '70s, and '80s, Faye Dunaway built an iconic career for herself as an actress. She was nominated for Academy Awards for two of her early films, Bonnie and Clyde and Chinatown, and she finally won the award for Network in 1977. However, just a few years later, she was given the Razzie for Worst Actress for her portrayal of Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest. In 1993, Dunaway got another Razzie, this time for Worst Supporting Actress in The Temp.
Al Pacino
Over the years, Al Pacino has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, finally winning for Best Actor in his most recent nomination for Scent of a Woman. But even Al Pacino isn't safe from the Razzies, something that became obvious when he appeared as himself in Adam Sandler's Razzie darling Jack and Jill. Pacino was given the Worst Supporting Actor award for his role.
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli is one of the very few entertainers to have reached EGOT status — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Unfortunately, she added an R to that in 1988 when she received the Worst Actress Razzie for her roles in both Arthur 2: On the Rock and Rent-A-Cop. She won her Academy Award 14 years earlier when she took home Best Actress for Cabaret.
George Lucas
Although George Lucas has never actually won a competitive Oscar, he was given the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg award in 1991 for his consistently high quality in producing motion pictures, and his initial Star Wars film took home seven Academy Awards. However, that acclaim didn't carry over when Lucas released his Star Wars prequel trilogy. Both Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones earned Lucas triple Razzie nominations for Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Picture, and he won Worst Screenplay for Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.
Marlon Brando
One of the most remembered actors in American filmmaking, Marlon Brando won two Best Actor Oscars in his lifetime — one for On the Waterfront and one for The Godfather (although he actually refused to accept the award for the latter in protest of Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans). However, Brando was also given the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor in 1996 for his portrayal of the title character in an adaptation of The Island of Dr. Moreau.
Sofia Coppola
Being Francis Coppola's daughter may have helped Sofia Coppola get a part in The Godfather Part III, but it didn't save her from getting a Worst Supporting Actress Razzie for her role in the film. She went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2003 for Lost in Translation.
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. He's won Tony Awards, SAG Awards, and in 1988, the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, but there is one dark mark on his career — the 1999 western comedy Wild Wild West. Kline was nominated for three Razzies because of the movie — Worst Actor, Worst Actress (for playing a female prostitute in the movie), and Worst Screen Combo with his co-star Will Smith. Kline avoided the first two awards, but wound up taking the Worst Screen Combo Razzie along with Smith.
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier is a legend in the field of acting. The iconic stage and film star was well-decorated with awards during his long career, including two Academy Awards for 1948's Hamlet. However, not all of his awards denote excellence in acting — Olivier is actually the recipient of two Razzies, as well. In 1981, Olivier got a Worst Supporting Actor award for The Jazz Singer and then in 1983, he was given the Worst Actor award for Inchon.
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni is a veteran Italian actor who received a cavalcade of honors and awards for writing, directing, and acting in the 1997 film Life Is Beautiful, including two Academy Awards (for Best Actor and Best Foreign Language Film). However, when Benigni took a stab at creating a live-action Pinocchio film in 2002, he was slammed with the Razzie for Worst Actor.
Mel Gibson
Much like Ben Affleck, Mel Gibson earned Oscars for off-camera work (Best Director and Best Picture for Braveheart), received a Razzie (Worst Supporting Actor for The Expendables 3), was then honored with the Razzie Redeemer Award (for directing Hacksaw Ridge), just to be given another Razzie (Worst Supporting Actor for Daddy's Home 2). Apparently redemption isn't forever with the Razzies.
Kim Basinger
After taking a couple of years off from acting, Kim Basinger won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 1997's L.A. Confidential, telling the world when she won, "If anyone has a dream out there, just know that I'm living proof that they do come true." It's doubtful she had the same dream about playing the ex-lover of sadist Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel Fifty Shades Darker, which earned her a Worst Supporting Actress Razzie in 2018.
Tom Hooper
Many already considered Tom Hooper a questionable choice for Best Director when he won for The King's Speech in 2011, with fellow nominee David Fincher having delivered an instant all-time classic in The Social Network. Les Misérables' ugly-cry close-ups the next year didn't help Hooper's case with his detractors. Almost a decade after his Oscar win, The Danish Girl filmmaker earned Worst Director at the 2020 Razzies for the description-defying, uncanny-valley dwelling, musical CGI-fest Cats. Hooper also received Worst Screenplay alongside co-writer Lee Hall, who earned an Oscar nod himself for Billy Elliot in 2001.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto won an Oscar in 2014 for his supporting role as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. Eight years later, he'd go on to nab a 2022 Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Italian designer and businessman Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, which also earned him 2022 Critics' Choice and SAG Award nominations. Perhaps the Razzies took some cues from the 2022 Oscars, where the film was notably shut out by the Academy save for a lone Best Makeup and Hairstyling nod.