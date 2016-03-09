Oscar winners who also have Razzies

Although he is best known as an actor, Ben Affleck received his two Academy Awards for his work behind the scenes. In 1997, he won the Oscar for Original Screenplay along with Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, and, in 2012, he took home the Best Picture award as a producer for Argo. Unfortunately for Affleck, his acting roles haven't always been so well-received. In 2003, Affleck was given the Worst Actor Razzie for his work on three separate films: Daredevil, Gigli, and Paycheck. He also took the Worst Screen Combo Razzie that year along with Jennifer Lopez for Gigli. Even though Affleck was up for the illustrious Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie in 2009, in 2015 he was presented the Razzie Redeemer Award for his work on Argo and Gone Girl.

However, Affleck's redemption with the Razzies did not last long, as he earned a Worst Actor nomination and a Worst Screen Combo win with costar Henry Cavill in 2017 for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.