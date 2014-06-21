'Orphan Black' Season 2: 17 Characters' Highs/Lows

Appearing for a single episode before disappearing back into the ether, Tony made a splash as a transgender clone. Unfortunately, he didn't add too much to the show's momentum, causing it to stall during his appearance.

Highlight: Tony explains himself to Art upon his arrival. After Art asks, ''You're Tony?'' He retorts, ''No, I'm Harry f---ing Potter.''

Lowlight: Well, not a moment, but the fake facial hair Maslany wore for the part just wasn't enough to convince us of Tony's, well, reality.

Split decision: Tony's kiss with Felix was...just..well...on the one hand, it's a tender moment between two souls looking for connection. On the other hand, with Tony as an honorary ''brother sestra,'' this kiss felt almost like a kind of incest. We aren't given a clear reaction from either character, and the incident hasn't come up again. Maybe that's for the best?