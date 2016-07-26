One Tree Hill: Where are they now?
Beloved teen drama One Tree Hill debuted on the WB on Sept. 23, 2003, and ended its nine-season run on the CW in 2012. In recent months, the show has made headlines once again due to allegations that creator Mark Schwahn sexually harassed and psychologically manipulated multiple female cast and crew members. In the wake of those accusations, Schwahn was fired from The Royals. The One Tree Hill cast members have all been busy since the series ended, however. See what the stars have been up to since the finale aired in the gallery ahead.
Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott)
Chad Michael Murray had already racked up a score of screen credits ahead of his One Tree Hill lead role as Lucas Scott, appearing in early '00s favorites like Gilmore Girls, Dawson's Creek, and Freaky Friday. He left the CW series in 2012 after a near-decade run, going on to pick up roles on the big screen (2013's Fruitvale Station and A Madea Christmas) and on television (Chosen, Texas Rising, Million Dollar Quartet, Sun Records, and ABC and Marvel's Agent Carter as war vet Jack Thompson). He recently appeared in the Hallmark Channel movie The Beach House.
Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis)
After nabbing parts in the likes of Van Wilder (2002) and Learning Curves (2003), Sophia Bush hit One Tree Hill as brazen head cheerleader Brooke Davis. She continued to bolster her resumé outside the show with turns in Supercross (2005), John Tucker Must Die (2006), and Table for Three (2009), landing several TV roles after the series concluded. She starred in Dick Wolf's Chicago universe as Det. Erin Lindsay from 2014 to 2017, and in 2018 she performed a voice role in Incredibles 2.
Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer)
Since playing every teenage girl's favorite troubled music lover, Burton has guested on multiple shows, including Castle and Forever, and had recurring roles on the USA drama White Collar and the CBS sci-fi mystery Extant. She also had a guest arc on Grey's Anatomy, where she got in between Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Callie (Sara Ramirez). "I'm a pretty square lady in real life," Burton, who lives on a farm in upstate New York with husband and fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, told EW in 2014, "so if I'm going to come down off my farm and go back to work, it better be for some good trouble." Apparently, Fox's Lethal Weapon was just the right kind of "trouble"; Burton had a recurring role on the show from 2016 to 2017.
James Lafferty (Nathan Scott)
James Lafferty scored a handful of one-off credits before landing a breakout role in One Tree Hill as basketball player-slash-reformed-bad-boy Nathan Scott. He's remained active in the industry since the show's 2012 wrap, grabbing parts in 2013's Oculus and Lost on Purpose, as well as a recurring role in Crisis. He recently appeared on the John Legend-produced period drama Underground as U.S. Marshall Kyle Risdin and had a role in the 2017 indie Small Town Crime. Along with Stephen Colletti, Lafferty is currently working on their crowdfunded series Everyone Is Doing Great, which draws from their own experience as onetime teen-series heartthrobs.
Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott)
Following turns in Guiding Light, Charmed, and The Guardian, Bethany Joy Lenz joined One Tree Hill as wholesome "tutor girl" Haley James. She's since dabbled in television with stints in Dexter, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and American Gothic, but kept her primary focus on the music career she kick-started while in the series: She has released five studio albums and six EPs since 2002. Lenz launched her own jewelry line with Stillnest in 2016. In 2017, she had a recurring role on USA Network's sci-fi series Colony.
Lee Norris (Marvin "Mouth" McFadden)
Mouth can't escape his past: The actor, who appeared on One Tree Hill for nine years, memorably played Minkus in the '90s hit Boy Meets World and reprised that role in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World when it premiered in 2014. He also showed up as a police officer in 2014's Gone Girl.
Antwon Tanner (Antwon "Skills" Taylor)
Tanner, then known for the '90s sitcom Moesha, joined One Tree Hill as Skills. The 413 Hope St. and Boston Public alum went on to pop up on The Carmichael Show in 2016 and star as Jason on Adult Swim's Black Jesus. He appeared in 2017's Two Faced and The Perfect Wife and had a role on the 2018 true-crime anthology series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
Paul Johansson (Dan Scott)
Before playing villain Dan, Paul Johansson earned credits for Santa Barbara, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years, and John Q. He's since appeared in a handful of TV movies and shows (along with 2011's Atlas Shrugged: Part 1), and guest-starred on the AMC series Mad Men, in which he played the smarmy Ferg Donnelly in the critically acclaimed show's seventh and final season. He also popped in for a guest role on ABC's Once Upon a Time and in 2016 became a regular on Syfy's Van Helsing.
Craig Sheffer (Keith Scott)
Craig Sheffer had mostly worked in film before joining One Tree Hill as Lucas' trusty uncle Keith. After launching his career in 1968 with a one-time part in One Life To Live, he appeared in Teen Wolf, A River Runs Through It, Fire In the Sky, The Fall, and Maze, among other titles. He's worked between both TV and film post-One Tree Hill, snatching roles in The Mark, Code of Honor, Destruction: Los Angeles, and CSI.
Barry Corbin (Whitney Durham)
Barry Corbin had already accumulated a catalog of credits before playing the wise Coach Whitey on One Tree Hill. He started his career in 1974, notching turns in both TV (Dallas, Boone, Northern Exposure) and film (No Country for Old Men, River's End). After departing One Tree Hill in 2009, he picked up several movie roles (Rising Stars, Valley of the Sun) before turning his primary attention to TV (The Closer, Suit Up, Anger Management, Blood and Oil, The Ranch).
Moira Kelly (Karen Roe)
Perhaps best known as the adult voice of Nala in The Lion King (1994) and her work on Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) and The West Wing, Kelly played One Tree Hill's Karen Roe, mother to Chad Michael Murray's brooding Lucas Scott. After leaving the show in 2009, Kelly went on to do guest stints on other popular shows: Law & Order (2008), Heroes (2009), and Numb3rs (2010). Her appeared in an episode of Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva in 2013 and in the Lifetime movie Girl in the Bunker in 2018.
Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb Scott)
Woods got her start as the star of many horror B-movies of the '90s and doing guest roles on every big show of the '80s and '90s – from Golden Girls to Seinfeld. When she finished her stint on One Tree Hill as Deb, the neurotic mother of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), Woods continued her work on TV, guest starring in Desperate Housewives (2009) and The Gates (2010). She recurred on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs in 2014 as Mrs. Caldwell and will appear in the 2019 Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
Danneel Harris (Rachel Gatina)
Before snagging the role of Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill, Harris appeared in One Life to Live (2003) and What I Like About You (2004) in major roles. After exiting Tree Hill, Harris guest starred on NCIS (2009). In recent years, Harris appeared in the short-lived comedy Friends with Benefits (2011), Retired at 35 (2012), and How to Live with Your Parents (2013). Harris married Supernatural star Jensen Ackles in 2010, and the couple has a daughter, born in 2013, and fraternal twins, born in December 2016.
Jackson Brundage (Jaime Scott)
Brundage's portrayal of the adorable Jamie Scott was his first big break. The young actor next appeared in Scott Baio's Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run from 2012 to 2015. Brundage also provided the voice of Foo in the Nickelodeon animated series Harvey Beaks. The 17-year-old star is also very active on Twitter and Instagram.
Austin Nichols (Julian Baker)
Before playing Julian Baker on One Tree Hill, Nichols racked up roles in Six Feet Under, the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen video Holiday in the Sun, Wimbledon, and Glory Road. In the years since, he's guested on The Mob Doctor, Ray Donovan, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and took on the role of Spencer Monroe in AMC's The Walking Dead from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, he played Sam Loomis in season 5 of A&E's Bates Motel.
Robert Buckley (Clay Evans)
Buckley, who played Clay Evans on One Tree Hill, earned early credits for Fashion House, American Heiress, and Lipstick Jungle. He's had a healthy post-OTH career that has included main roles on the late 666 Park Avenue and the currently thriving CW comedy-drama iZombie, in which he plays the main character's ex-fiancé — and an occasional zombie.
Shantel VanSanten (Quinn James)
VanSanten scored her first big role as Quinn James, younger sister to Haley Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz), joining One Tree Hill in its seventh season. Since then, VanSanten has appeared in two short-lived series, Gang Related (2014) and The Messengers (2015), along with recurring roles on Beauty & the Beast (2013) and The Flash (2015). From 2016–2018, she starred alongside Ryan Phillippe in USA's Shooter.
Jana Kramer (Alex Dupre)
Before she was a country star, Kramer was troubled actress-turned-model Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill. Since leaving the show, Kramer put her acting career, which included pre-OTH credits like Friday Night Lights (2007) and Entourage (2009), on hold. She's released two albums — Jana Kramer (2012) and Thirty One (2015) — and scored a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year at 2016's Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2018, she appeared in the film Support the Girls.
Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams)
The former Laguna Beach star made the transition from reality to a scripted show with his gig as Chase. He's appeared in multiple episodes of VH1's Hit the Floor since 2013, along with a couple of TV movies, 2015's Summer Forever, and short film Celluloid Dreams. Along with James Lafferty, Colletti is currently working on the crowdfunded series Everyone Is Doing Great, which draws from their own experience as onetime teen-series heartthrobs.
Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller)
Singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton joined One Tree Hill in its second season as arrogant musician Chris Keller. He's continued his acting career had recurring roles on Single Ladies (2011) and Extant (2014) in his post-OTH days. On the music side of things, he's continued to release albums and tour; his latest album, Indian Summer, came out in 2014. He married The Secret Life of the American Teenager star Megan Park in 2015 and most recently guest starred on a couple of episodes of Fox's Pitch.