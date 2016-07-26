One Tree Hill: Where are they now?

Since playing every teenage girl's favorite troubled music lover, Burton has guested on multiple shows, including Castle and Forever, and had recurring roles on the USA drama White Collar and the CBS sci-fi mystery Extant. She also had a guest arc on Grey's Anatomy, where she got in between Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Callie (Sara Ramirez). "I'm a pretty square lady in real life," Burton, who lives on a farm in upstate New York with husband and fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, told EW in 2014, "so if I'm going to come down off my farm and go back to work, it better be for some good trouble." Apparently, Fox's Lethal Weapon was just the right kind of "trouble"; Burton had a recurring role on the show from 2016 to 2017.