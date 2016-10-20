The Office: Before they were stars
Before they were salespeople, The Office cast were employed with other jobs.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell made his onscreen debut in 1991. The actor, who went on to join The Office as Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott, earned his first credit for Curly Sue, playing a waiter named Tesio (pictured above).
Rainn Wilson
Years before he became everyone's favorite salesman, Dwight Schrute, on The Office, Rainn Wilson was picking up one of his first acting credits on the big screen. The actor joined Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman in Galaxy Quest, playing Lahnk (pictured above).
John Krasinski
John Krasinski, who played The Office's resident dreamboat, Jim Halpert, landed his first acting gigs in the early 2000s, making early appearances in episodes of Ed, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (pictured above).
Jenna Fischer
Jenna Fischer joined The Office as the charming receptionist Pam Beesly, a gig she took on years after she filled her résumé with her first roles. Fischer's early parts included turns in The Specials and Melvin Goes to Dinner, and episodes of What I Like About You and Undeclared (pictured above).
Ed Helms
Ed Helms rose to fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show, first appearing on the comedy program in 2002. A few years later, he joined The Office in its third season, playing regional director Andy Bernard.
Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker made his onscreen debut in the late '90s and earned early credits in episodes of Maggie, Judging Amy, and That '70s Show (pictured above). A few years later, Baker joined the cast of The Office as sales rep Stanley Hudson.
Brian Baumgartner
Brian Baumgartner got his big break as The Office's Kevin Malone, a gig he picked up after making early-2000s appearances in episodes of LAX, Arrested Development (pictured above), and Everwood.
Angela Kinsey
Pictured above in 2002, Angela Kinsey built up her acting career in the late '90s and early '00s. The actress, who played The Office's Angela Martin, popped up in episodes of Step by Step, Run of the House, and All of Us, and lent her voice to a few episodes of King of the Hill.
Phyllis Smith
Phyllis Smith earned her first acting credits in the mid-2000s, including her turn as sales rep Phyllis Lapin on The Office. She also landed gigs in an episode of Arrested Development (pictured above) and The 40 Year-Old Virgin.
Kate Flannery
Kate Flannery found her spot in The Office as Dunder Mifflin employee Meredith Palmer. Pictured above, as a part of a comedy festival in 2003, Flannery made her first onscreen appearances in Trick and episodes of Spyder Games and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Creed Bratton
Fans first met Creed Bratton in the 1960s, when the future star was a part of the rock band, The Grass Roots. Bratton then pivoted to acting in the '70s, eventually joining The Office as director Creed Bratton.
Oscar Nuñez
Oscar Nuñez, who played The Office's Oscar Martinez, landed his first onscreen acting credit in 2000. He appeared as an unnamed "male parking attendant" in the first season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (pictured above).
B.J. Novak
Pictured above in 2003, B.J. Novak's first TV acting credit came thanks to The Office. The actor, who starred in the comedy as Ryan Howard, picked up early work as a comedian and on Punk'd. He also earned writing and producing credits for The Office.
Mindy Kaling
Before Mindy Kaling was The Mindy Project's Mindy Lahiri, she was The Office's Kelly Kapoor. Pictured above, in a 2003 production of her play Matt & Ben, Kaling's early work included turns in The 40 Year-Old Virgin and an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Craig Robinson
After popping up in shorts and TV movies, Craig Robinson landed a gig as Buddy LeGendre on Lucky in 2003 (pictured above). A few years later, he joined The Office as Dunder Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin.