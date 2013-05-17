'Office': 15 Best Episodes Ever

Season 7, episode 22

Aired: April 28, 2011

Comedies don't normally make you cry, but Michael's departure for a new life in Colorado with Holly (Amy Ryan) was the exception that proved the rule. The man who always demanded to be the center of attention didn't want tearful goodbyes, so he told everyone he was leaving a day after he actually was. Jim figured out what was going on, and the two shared a few tearful last words about Michael being the best boss Jim ever had. At the airport, Michael got in a good final 'That's what she said' joke, and then the documentary microphone was off. Pam and Michael have a final goodbye that viewers saw but couldn't hear. With that, the show lost the World's Best Boss.

Best Line: ''The people that you work with, are just, when you get down to it, your very best friends. They say on your deathbed you never wish you spent more time at the office. But I will. Gotta be a lot better than a deathbed. '' —Michael Scott