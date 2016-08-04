in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani bared all onscreen for the first time in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, a movie that required him to get naked and give an, uh, unconventional massage to the bride. "I wanted to challenge myself and push myself to do this thing that I've never done before," he told The Wrap. "And also, use it to try to get in shape." The lengthy scene features Nanjiani's character oiling himself up and using his naked body to pleasure his face-down client — something his father was not too pleased to see. "I got a text from my dad that said, 'very disturbed,'' Nanjiani said. "He did not mean it to be funny."