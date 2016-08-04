Best nude scenes: 50 Shades of Grey, Gone Girl, and more
The most-talked about nude scenes in cinematic history
JASON SEGEL
in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
It's once, twice, three times a wiener in the first scenes for Jason Segel's pitiful but lovable Peter Bretter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (produced by Judd Apatow; see also Walk Hard). Prop comedy indeed, these initial glimpses of Peter's flaccid friend — paired nicely with his undefined abs and pecs in the early stages of man boob — succeeded in making his character immediately relatable. In that ''Oh, man, I've dated/been that dude'' kinda way. —Lisa Raphael
JAMES FRANCO
in The Disaster Artist (2017)
The Disaster Artist tells the wild true story of the making of The Room, a.k.a. the "Citizen Kane of bad movies" — and the former film's director-star James Franco doesn't hold back when it comes to recreating the antics of the latter's eccentric director-star Tommy Wiseau. In one memorable moment, Franco-as-Wiseau stops shooting in the middle of a love scene to storm around the set of The Room and scream at the cast and crew, totally naked.
KIM MIN-HEE and KIM TAE-RI
in The Handmaiden (2016)
Park Chan-wook's 2016 erotic thriller saw its two leads take off their (absolutely gorgeous) clothes for a few explicit sex scenes. The critically adored film transplants Sarah Waters' Victorian England-set novel Fingersmith into Korea under Japanese rule, and tells a twisty tale about a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) and her Korean handmaiden (Kim Tae-ri), the latter of whom teaches her mistress how to satisfy her soon-to-be husband (among other things) in the steamy scenes.
EVA GREEN, MICHAEL PITT, and LOUIS GARREL
in The Dreamers (2003)
Michael Pitt stars in Bernardo Bertolucci's The Dreamers as Matthew, an American student studying in Paris in the late '60s, who gets caught up in the political strife of the 1968 student riots and the sexual freedom of his new Parisian friends, twins Théo (Louis Garrel) and Isabelle (Eva Green). When the siblings' parents go out of town, the three of them all stay in the family's apartment, sleeping, bathing, and playing games together — more often naked than not.
KUMAIL NANJIANI
in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani bared all onscreen for the first time in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, a movie that required him to get naked and give an, uh, unconventional massage to the bride. "I wanted to challenge myself and push myself to do this thing that I've never done before," he told The Wrap. "And also, use it to try to get in shape." The lengthy scene features Nanjiani's character oiling himself up and using his naked body to pleasure his face-down client — something his father was not too pleased to see. "I got a text from my dad that said, 'very disturbed,'' Nanjiani said. "He did not mean it to be funny."
CHANEL IMAN
in Dope (2015)
Acclaimed Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman stepped in front of the camera and out of her clothes for 2015's Dope. The gorgeous runway model played Lily in the critical darling, going nude for a scene in which her character is under the influence and attempting to seduce Shameik Moore's lead character of Malcolm."This was the chance to show people my acting ability because Lily is the total opposite of who I am," Iman told InStyle last year. "Most people wouldn't have taken this role because of the nudity, but I've done so many shoots topless... I look at it as art. Someone's got to do it."
ROONEY MARA and CATE BLANCHETT
in Carol (2015)
In the critically acclaimed 2015 drama Carol, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett play Therese and Carol, respectively, two women who become romantically involved in spite of the societal pressures surrounding them. Mara went nude for an emotional scene, where Therese and Carol make love for the first time, requiring Blanchett to undress as well.
SARAH SILVERMAN
in I Smile Back (2015)
Sarah Silverman stripped down both physically and emotionally for 2015's I Smile Back. The funnywoman played Laney, a woman avoiding her inner demons. Of her nudity in the film, Silverman told TIME, "I never was naked in anything until I was 40, and now I'm naked in everything! I was never the sexy girl in a big-budget movie, and now I'm just me! I'm allowed to be naked and say, 'This is my human shell, that's all it's supposed to be.' Maybe it's partly that I love being vulnerable and comedy comes easier to me; I'm almost an exhibitionist."
DAKOTA JOHNSON
in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Dakota Johnson stripped down to play female lead Anastasia Steele in the big-screen adaptation of E L James' best-selling erotic novel, Fifty Shades of Grey. The Ben and Kate star spent much of the raunchy film nude, appearing as the young woman involved in a BDSM relationship with businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). "Obviously, I want to look good naked," she told EW of preparing for the role. "I totally understand now why people exercise, because it kind of f—ing feels awesome."
BEN AFFLECK
in Gone Girl (2014)
Ben Affleck caused quite a stir with his nude scene in Gone Girl. The Oscar winner was fully naked for just a brief moment in the adaptation of Gillian Flynn's thriller, veering into X-rated territory for the moment that he is shown stepping out of the shower as Nick Dunne. Despite the brevity of the clip, viewers got enough of a peek that it quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes in the movie.
CAMERON DIAZ
in Sex Tape (2014)
Cameron Diaz's nudity as Annie Hargrove alongside that of Jason Segel, who played her husband Jay Hargrove, set the stage for the raunchy comedy Sex Tape. Hoping to spice up their marriage, the two get naked and set up a camera to capture all the action. "Jason and I are, like, naked together," Diaz told EW of shooting the movie. "You don't wanna be with a dude that's a total skeebag. You have to be with somebody you trust. We really just had a great partnership."
CHANNING TATUM
in Magic Mike XXL (2015)
Channing Tatum drew from his experience as a stripper for Magic Mike and its sequel, losing his clothes to play the male stripper with a heart of gold, "Magic" Mike Lane. The Step Up star bared his butt for the movie, upping the ante with his gyrating strip scenes in both R-rated iterations alongside costars Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello. "I think anytime you want to form a rock solid ensemble, make everybody get naked," Bomer told EW of filming the stripper sequel. "Instant trust happens."
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
in Under the Skin (2013)
Scarlett Johansson got stark naked for the sci-fi flick Under the Skin. The Don Jon actress is shown as a mysterious, otherworldly woman who begins the movie naked. "I think in some ways you have to look at the nudity and sort of assume that it's going to be a screenshot for someone, and you kind of have to weigh the value of the risk that you're taking," she said at a press conference for the film. "You know, 'Is this gratuitous? Is this a vanity project? Is this an important part of this character's journey to self-discovery? What's the gain?'"
SETH ROGEN
in Neighbors (2014)
Seth Rogen bared it for Neighbors, signing on for a memorable sex scene with his costar Rose Byrne. The two play Mac and Kelly Radner, a young couple living next door to a house of frat boys. In one particularly cringeworthy scene, the two get naked and start hooking up on the couch, only for their partying neighbors to watch the whole thing go down.
SHAILENE WOODLEY
in White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
Shailene Woodley agreed to go nude for the drama White Bird in a Blizzard. The former child star was shown in a sex scene as she made the transition to more adult roles. "I'm totally comfortable with nudity," she said in an interview with Glamour UK. "I'm not sure it empowers me as an actress or anything, but if I'm going to do a movie with sex scenes, then I'm going to be naked, because I don't know about you, but I don't have sex with bras and panties on."
ZAC EFRON
in That Awkward Moment (2014)
Never one to shy away from going shirtless, Zac Efron took it a step further for That Awkward Moment. The 17 Again star went fully nude to play Jason, the 20something sorting out his feelings on relationships with pals Daniel (Miles Teller) and Mikey (Michael B. Jordan) by his side. In one memorable scene, a completely naked Efron lays down on a toilet seat as he speaks to his friend on the phone.
KRISTEN WIIG
in Welcome to Me (2015)
Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig goes full frontal for her role as a woman with borderline personality disorder in Welcome to Me. Interestingly enough, the budding dramatic actress isn't taking it all off for a sensual bedroom scene—her character, Alice, simply strips down for a casual stroll through a casino. According to Wiig, the sequence is "important to the story and the character;" either way, it's safe to say this is her boldest on-screen move to date.
STACY MARTIN and SHIA LABEOUF
In Nymphomaniac (2014)
As their suggestive promo posters made clear, Lars Von Trier's two-volume exploration of an insatiable woman (played by Martin at a young age in flashback scenes, Charlotte Gainsbourg when character is at her current age) includes graphic sex scenes, with LaBeouf playing her first love(r). There's nudity to spare throughout the film, which includes costars such as Uma Thurman, Willem Dafoe, Christian Slater, and Connie Nielsen. To figure out which of those performers get full-frontal, you'll have to see the film (though EW's Chris Nashawaty wouldn't necessarily recommend it.
ALICIA VIKANDER
in Ex Machina (2015)
Rising star Alicia Vikander went nude as the otherworldly being Ava in 2015's Ex Machina. The Swedish actress portrayed the alluring android, telling Nylon of the role and the character's romantic involvement, "I wanted to do something very pure. There's also reasons for her to act certain parts of it out — she's been developing and searching for her sexuality in the movie. I wanted to find a certain physicality and voice to Ava to create this very special being."
TILDA SWINTON and TOM HIDDLESTON
In Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Bless Jim Jarmusch for bringing together everyone's Internet boyfriend and the big screen's most glorious weirdo, larger than life and in flagrante! Swinton and Hiddleston play a pair of centuries-old vampires who rekindle their flame in Detroit (as you do) in the forthcoming film. Of course, getting buck naked onscreen is old hat for Hiddleston, who was nude in 2011's The Deep Blue Sea. Just sayin', Hiddles: Two times is a coincidence, three is a lifestyle. Is it time for a lifestyle change? (The Internet screams, ''YES!'')
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD
In True Blood (2013)
(SPOILER ALERT! Includes season 6 finale details)
Of course Eric Northman (Skarsgard) was sunbathing au naturel on one of the snow-capped mountains of his native Sweden. It spoke to his confidence that he'd overcome his vampy vulnerability to the sun. Eric's, ahem, cockiness was our gain when the cure lifted and he stood to reveal his enviable physique in all its glory. Alas, the heat was coming from without and within as Eric brought new, literal meaning to the term ''smokin' hot.''
KRISTEN STEWART
In On the Road (2012)
Nudity was just part of the gig for Stewart when she signed on for the film version of Jack Kerouac's seminal book, in which she portrays the free-spirited Marylou. ''I love pushing. I love scaring myself,'' Stewart, seen here sitting naked between costars Sam Riley and Garret Hedlund, told People. Scared is not what comes across in her performance, says EW's Owen Gleiberman. Stewart ''acts this scene very well — for once, she looks more ebullient than cool.''
JENNIFER ANISTON
In Wanderlust (2012)
She's shown her bottom in The Break-Up and sported lustful lingerie in Horrible Bosses, but in this year's Wanderlust, Jennifer Aniston was finally ready to let the gloves (and more) come off. Though her nude bod is pixilated in the film, the scene in question features Aniston going topless for news cameras — an act that she's called ''liberating'' to many a news source. You could also call it a tease.
CHANNING TATUM
In The Vow (2012)
Okay, we can understand that Rachel McAdams was suffering from intense memory loss in The Vow, but what we can't understand is why that would influence her decision to see Channing Tatum's topless (and bottomless) physique in any way. Doctor, can we get another head examination?
MICHAEL FASSBENDER
In Shame (2011)
Fassbender's NC-17 movie about a Manhattan man struggling with a crippling sex addiction has what EW's Sara Vilkomerson called a ''staggering amount of full frontal Fassbender.'' Well, alright then.
RYAN GOSLING
In Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Usually, the thought of a naked, buff Ryan Gosling does not inspire laughter, but couple that vision with an extremely uncomfortable Steve Carell and you've got one funny scene. But Carell reportedly said the scene, in which Gosling's confident ladies' man bares himself before Carell's sad-sack soon-to-be divorcé in a locker room, wasn't that hard to do: ''Was it awkward? No, actually I kind of enjoyed it. He's a very handsome guy, you know, there's no disputing that. And I am not ashamed to say that I find him very attractive.'' You're not alone, Steve.
KEN JEONG
In The Hangover Part II (2011)
Jeong's English-mangling gangster Mr. Chow is back, and what would he be if he couldn't find a way to strip down again, this time with his wife's blessing? ''I got her permission. I'm not stupid. I ran it by her before I ran it by [director] Todd Phillips.''
ED HELMS
In Cedar Rapids (2011)
No inhibitions here for the Office costar, who decided to go for broke when the movie called for him to give actor Kurtwood Smith a hug... while in the buff. ''I was completely naked,'' Helms told People. ''I feel that those little modesty pouches that they give you for nude scenes are far more humiliating than actually nudity, so why not just go for it?''
EVAN RACHEL WOOD
In HBO's Mildred Pierce (2011)
When Wood took on the role of Veda Pierce, one of the worst daughters in pop culture, she reportedly turned to her onscreen mom Kate Winslet for help with her first full-frontal nude scene. From what we've seen of the five-part miniseries, she took Winslet's just-do-it advice to heart, merkin and all.
JESSICA ALBA
In Machete (2010)
Alba has admitted that she's not really completely naked in this steamy nude scene, but it's doubtful that anyone's complaining about the final CGI'ed product.
JESSICA PARÉ
In Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Before she won over Don Draper on Mad Men this season, Paré played rub-a-dub-dub in the tub with Craig Robinson's weepy Nick.
SANDRA BULLOCK and RYAN REYNOLDS
In The Proposal (2009)
There's nothing sexier than two people who hate each other, naked, slamming their bodies up against one another awkwardly. Okay, the sexy quotient goes up when they're played by Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. And it helps if they're wet. —Marc Bernardin
SHARON STONE
In Basic Instinct (1992)
It was the leg-crossing heard 'round the world. With one shift of her not-inconsequential gams, Sharon Stone became a star. —Marc Bernardin
JAYE DAVIDSON
In The Crying Game (1992)
Didn't see that coming, did you? Never has a John Thomas been so integral to a film's plot.
HALLE BERRY
In Monster's Ball (2001)
This wasn't the first time Halle Berry had dropped her kit for a movie — that'd be the otherwise forgettable Swordfish — but it was the first time she had a valid reason to do so. As a woefully repressed recent widow, baring her body to Billy Bob Thornton's prison guard was the equivalent to baring her soul. Plus, it was totally hot. —Marc Bernardin
EWAN MCGREGOR
In Trainspotting (1996)
It's almost hard to believe that a dude who drops trou as often as McGregor does is also known to millions of kids as General Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master and keeper of all things good and pure. But we adults knew him first as heroin junkie Mark Renton in Danny Boyle's breakthrough feature — in which McGregor showed off his not-so-wee lightsaber after a quickie with an underage vixen (Kelly Macdonald). —Marc Bernardin
UMA THURMAN
in The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1989)
Uma Thurman became a star with her first nude scene — jaws dropped when the 18-year-old ingenue took her top off for a sex scene with John Malkovich in 1988's Dangerous Liaisons — but this scene was a lot more artful. Literally, as she plays the goddess Venus, emerging naked from the surf via clamshell, her hair strategically draped, in an homage to Botticelli's famous painting. —Gary Susman
JULIANNE MOORE
in Short Cuts (1993)
Moore has recounted that Robert Altman warned her that the role of Marian Wyman had a lengthy monologue where she confesses her infidelity to her husband (Matthew Modine) while naked from the waist down. The redheaded actress says she not only agreed to take the role on the spot but also told Altman that, as a bonus, viewers would see that the carpet matches the drapes. We did, and it does. —Gary Susman
DONALD SUTHERLAND
in Animal House (1978)
Karen Allen has said she was reluctant to appear in only a shirt during the scene where Boon (Peter Riegert) catches Katy (Allen) with Professor Jennings (Sutherland). Then, she said, Sutherland (whose sex scene with Julie Christie in Don't Look Now was so torrid it was long rumored to be unsimulated) volunteered to show his rear end if Allen showed hers. Allen relented, resulting in the now famous scene where Sutherland reaches into a kitchen cabinet, casually revealing that there's nothing on under his sweater. —Gary Susman
JOHN CLEESE
in A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
His character is named Archie Leach (which was Cary Grant's real name), and though John Cleese is not nearly as suave as his namesake — especially when showing off his middle-aged bod to Jamie Lee Curtis as he tries to strip seductively for her — he's certainly a lot more hilarious. —Gary Susman
BART SIMPSON
in The Simpsons Movie (2007)
When you're eternally 10 years old, you can appreciate the finer things in life — like it being somewhat socially acceptable for you to be sans clothing in public. Bart Simpson is known for sporting his mischief sometimes in place of his blue shorts. His little saffron-hued rump is permanently etched in the minds of every fan of the TV show, but his totally naked full frontal skateboard ride in The Simpsons Movie caused the Motion Picture Association of America to spank the flick with a PG-13 rating. —Lisa Raphael
DANIEL CRAIG
in Casino Royale (2006)
Nudity, for many of us, can be a painful ordeal (the reason How to Look Good Naked is necessary). But usually we aren't being stripped by a scurrilous Eurotrash banker and forced to endure a ball beating like the one James Bond suffered at the hands of Le Chiffre in Casino Royale. (Those hoping to see his bits and bobs were sorely disappointed.) —Christian Blauvelt
BRIGITTE BARDOT
in Le Mépris (1963)
Master provocateur Jean-Luc Godard began his ambitious Hollywood satire (and loose adaptation of Homer's Odyssey) Contempt with a lengthy, unbroken shot of the bare loveliness of Brigitte Bardot (although only from behind). While Godard rapidly changes the color of the light — making us aware of the manipulated, air-brushed, artificial nature of screen goddesses — costar Michel Piccoli enumerates Bardot's physical attributes in a literary device known as blason, gleefully mixing high and low culture. —Christian Blauvelt
KATE WINSLET
in almost anything — Titanic (1997), Iris (2001), Little Children (2006)...
This lovely leading lady is no stranger to dropping trou (and blou) — in the name of art, of course. There were the sensual shots in Iris, all the sex in Little Children, and how could we forget the infamous naked drawing scene in Titanic? But, you really can't blame her for the latter — in 1997, just about any girl would have disrobed for Leonardo DiCaprio. —Lisa Raphael
PETER SELLERS
in A Shot in the Dark (1964)
Perhaps the funniest scene in this Blake Edwards-directed murder-mystery spoof features Peter Sellers wearing an acoustic guitar...and not much else: As the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau, Sellers, in hot pursuit of the beautiful Maria Gambrelli (Elke Sommer), stumbles into a nudist camp. We never see any real skin, but Sellers' eyebrows more than tell the tail tale of what he is privy to within those walls. —Adrienne Day
VIGGO MORTENSEN
in Eastern Promises (2007)
In a near-perfect example of can't-look-away-can't-NOT-look-away filmmaking, Russian mobster Nikolai Luzhin (Mortensen) engages in a brutal steam-room knife fight with nothing but mist to cloak his nethers. —Adrienne Day
SACHA BARON COHEN
in Borat (2006)
It's not like watching Viggo Mortensen fighting in his birthday suit in Eastern Promises. Proving once and for all that not all nudity is a good thing, the titular Kazakh journalist crashes through a convention hall while nude wrestling with traveling companion Azamat (Ken Davitian), a bravura display of stunt acting that precariously straddles the line between fearlessness and psychosis (especially once security guards intervene). If the sight of Cohen's hairy bod doesn't disgust you, then Davitian's sumo-size one will. —Christian Blauvelt
KIRK DOUGLAS
in Saturn 3 (1980)
Long before Viggo Mortensen's naked knife fight in Eastern Promises, Kirk Douglas found himself naked and wrestling frequently-nude star Harvey Keitel in this sci-fi opus. Douglas was 64 at the time and still built like a boxer. —Gary Susman
MARK WAHLBERG
in Boogie Nights (1997)
There's packing it in, and then there's just plain packing it. Eddie Adams, a.k.a. Dirk Diggler (Wahlberg), might be the central character in this story of a '70s porn star's rise and subsequent drug-fueled fall, but anyone who has seen the film knows who — or rather, what — is the real star of the show. —Adrienne Day
MIKE MYERS and ELIZABETH HURLEY
In Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
The Austin Powers series is full of shagadelic jokes that almost go there but stop short, leaving audiences laughing at the nearly naughty scenes. In International Man of Mystery's concluding honeymoon scene, the visual double entendres could have erred on the side of stupid, but the perfect comedic timing of Austin (Mike Myers), opening a phone at his groin, and Vanessa (Elizabeth Hurley) holding melons to her chest, keep the sight gags sophisticated. —Lisa Raphael
RUSSELL CROWE
in Hammers Over the Anvil (1993)
The very first scene of this Aussie drama features the 29-year-old Russell Crowe naked, wet, riding a horse, splashing about in a river. What more do you need? —Gary Susman
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
in The Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003)
Of course, a Terminator from the future would be built like a bodybuilder and feature an Austrian accent. Oh, and of course, his clothes couldn't be sent back in time with him, offering us a prime glimpse of the cybernetic muscleman. Arnold is at his beefy peak in the first Terminator. He's not quite at Mr. Universe level when he time-travels in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. His return to buffness for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, however, made the hearts of many fiftysomething women — including my own mom — flutter. —Christian Blauvelt
DARYL HANNAH
in Splash (1984)
If a woman who looked like Daryl Hannah circa 1984 was spotted wandering wet and naked around the base of the Statue of Liberty, you bet it would become a media circus, even if she wasn't a mermaid. —Gary Susman
GRAHAM CHAPMAN
in Life of Brian (1979)
Waking up the morning after sleeping with a beautiful revolutionary, Brian steps out of bed in his birthday suit and opens his window to greet the morning, unaware that all of Jerusalem is below, awaiting a sign from their supposed messiah. This was not the revelation they were expecting. —Gary Susman
THE OLD GALS
in Calendar Girl (2003)
If a year's subscription to Cosmopolitan can't inspire you to love your body at any age, then add Calendar Girls to your Netflix queue. Based on a true story, the movie stars a gaggle of mature gals — including the ever GILF-y Helen Mirren — putting together a nudie fund-raiser calendar. —Lisa Raphael
THE MEN
in The Full Monty (1997)
Mix together a group of English lads, a money-making scheme, a good ol' fashioned striptease, and a big dollop of Brit slang and humor, and you have the makings of the ideal comedy: The Full Monty in all of its doughy glory. We'll keep our fingers crossed for a 50th-anniversary DVD that features a special tribute by the aging members of Take That. —Lisa Raphael
WILL FERRELL
in Old School (2003)
We have the fellas of Old School to thank for a whole new drinking vernacular in the 2000s. Since its debut on the hungover, bloodshot-eyed Animal House scene, we've all been victim to a ''Frank the Tank!'' chant during a boozy night. And for the unlucky ones (come on, people, ''beer before liquor gets you drunk quicker''), you've uttered Will Ferrell's ''We're going STREAKing!'' one more time than you'd like to — or can — remember. —Lisa Raphael
TYLER NILSON
in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
It wouldn't be a Judd Apatow picture without some casually shocking frontal nudity. In this case, there's a notorious scene where Dewey (John C. Reilly), during a day of typical touring-rocker excess, is confronted by a fellow named Bert (Tyler Nilson) asking if he'd like some coffee. That Dewey is sitting, and that Bert is naked, and that his privates are in Dewey's face (and the viewer's) is probably enough to make anyone quit drinking coffee cold turkey. —Gary Susman
JULIAN SANDS, RUPERT GRAVES, and SIMON CALLOW
in A Room With a View (1986)
There are a lot of scenes in mainstream films where women are seen taking delight in their own bodies as they bathe but not too many with men. Here's one, however (and in a supposedly starchy Merchant/Ivory period piece, no less), where Julian Sands, Rupert Graves, and other male skinny-dippers frolic in a pond, unabashedly bouncing up and down in full-frontal glory. Sexy or just silly, it's a moment of pure joy. —Gary Susman
CHARLTON HESTON
in Planet of the Apes (1968)
Well, usually, when human scientists examine monkeys in a lab, the monkeys are naked, so turnabout is fair play when it's the apes poking at sweaty, wild-eyed savage beast Charlton Heston. —Gary Susman
PHOEBE CATES
In Paradise (1982)
This Blue Lagoon-esque island adventure romp may have earned Willie Aames a Golden Raspberry and gotten no critical love, but it did introduce the rest of the world to Phoebe Cates, who had one breathtaking shower scene under a waterfall.
DIANE KEATON
in Something's Gotta Give (2003)
It's only a fleeting glimpse, and it's played for PG-13 laughs, but when Erica Barry (Diane Keaton) takes a naked nighttime stroll through her house, and is surprised by recuperating houseguest Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson), it's enough to shake the aging lothario's interest in gals under 30 — and to prove that the 57-year-old Keaton has still got it. —Gary Susman
KATHY BATES
in About Schmidt (2002)
Kathy Bates hasn't been shy about showing her not-a-supermodel's body on screen. She got naked and rolled around in the mud in At Play in the Fields of the Lord, and she's similarly fearless in a scene here where she surprises a hot-tubbing Jack Nicholson by stepping into the Jacuzzi au naturel. Nicholson's grouchy retiree is pretty funny, but the bold Bates steals the movie's biggest laugh. —Gary Susman
SYLVESTER STALLONE
in Demolition Man (1993)
Sylvester Stallone is a human ice sculpture, chiseled as ever, when he's defrosted from a cryogenic sleep in order to fight crime in the future. —Gary Susman
BEVERLY D'ANGELO
in National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
With golden hair and hot-mom-next-door good looks, Vacation matriarch Beverly D'Angelo shined as the common man's version of The Graduateesque MILF. After her revealing sudsy shower scene in the cult classic, you can only wonder why the bumbling Clark Griswold was constantly fantasizing about other blond babes. —Lisa Raphael
DAVID KELLY
in Waking Ned Devine (1998)
Oh, those colorful quaint folk in small Irish towns and their wacky antics — blackmail, lottery fraud, and, in the case of Michael O'Sullivan, played by 69-year-old David Kelly, racing around town naked on a motorcycle. —Gary Susman