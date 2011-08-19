The Must List: What's Hot for the Week of August 22, 2011

''Talihina Sky,'' the Coen Brothers Collection on Blu-ray, ''Win Win'' on DVD, Kid Cudi's video, Regina Spektor on the ''Boardwalk Empire'' soundtrack, and more

EW Staff
August 19, 2011 at 06:00 PM EDT
Talihina Sky: The Story of Kings of Leon
Illustration by Gluekit
The Coen Brothers Collection on Blu-ray
MICHAEL TACKETT
Cleopatra's Moon, Vicky Alvear Shecter
Win Win DVD and download
Kimberly Wright
5
BBC
Kid Cudi's ''No One Believes Me'' video
<p>This lovely Swing-era throwback evokes the two-martini crispness of F. Scott Fitzgerald as it follows the intersecting lives of three friends in 1938 New York.</p> <p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0670022691?tag=ewcom-20" target="_ew_buy_amazon" class="embedded-link">Order the book</a><br /> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5xQyA8kGdo" target="_new">Watch Towles talk about <em>Civility</em></a></p>
Rules of Civility, Amor Towles

This lovely Swing-era throwback evokes the two-martini crispness of F. Scott Fitzgerald as it follows the intersecting lives of three friends in 1938 New York.

Order the book
Watch Towles talk about Civility

Regina Spektor, ''My Man''
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
Adventure Time on Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network
