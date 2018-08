20 Movies That Became TV Shows

One of the most successful movie-to-TV adaptations took place thanks to 1989’s Parenthood. Starring Steve Martin as Gil Buckman, the Ron Howard dramedy followed the Buckman family as they faced tribulations in the home and at work. Also starring Tom Hulce, Rick Moranis, Martha Plimpton, Keanu Reeves, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen, and Dianne Wiest, Parenthood picked up two Oscar nominations and three Golden Globe nominations, also earning $126.3 million at the global box office. The beloved film first found its way to the small screen just one year after its release. Parenthood debuted on NBC in August 1990 with Howard executive producing, and stars including David Arquette, Jayne Atkinson, Thora Birch, Ed Begley, Jr., and Leonardo DiCaprio playing members of the Buckman family, but it was canceled after the first season. The story found its true footing as a TV adaptation 10 years later with the 2010 debut of Parenthood, once again on NBC. With Howard again serving as EP, the Buckmans were swapped for the Bravermans, starring Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, and Monica Potter, among others. The well-received series ran for five years, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations during that time.