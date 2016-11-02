Monsters, Inc.: See the Voices Behind Your Favorite Characters
On November 2, 2001, Monsters, Inc. arrived in theaters. Featuring the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, and Jennifer Tilly, among others, the Pixar movie followed Mike Wazowski and Sulley, two monsters tasked with scaring children for their company, Monsters, Inc. The movie quickly became a critical and commercial success, bringing in more than $577.4 million worldwide and earning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "If I Didn't Have You," and nominations for Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, and Best Animated Feature. Monsters, Inc. was followed by a prequel in 2013 (Monsters University), as well as a streaming series on Disney+ (Monsters at Work). In honor of more than two decades of Monsters, Inc., see the voices behind the beloved movie, ahead.
John Goodman as Sulley
John Goodman brought James P. "Sulley" Sullivan to the big screen. The Golden Globe winner voiced the lovable blue monster after earning previous vocal credits for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie and The Emperor's New Groove and filling his résumé with on-screen roles in Revenge of the Nerds, The Big Easy, Raising Arizona, Arachnophobia, Barton Fink, The Flintstones, Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?. He continues to voice Sulley and has appeared in everything from monster movies (Kong: Skull Island, 10 Cloverfield Lane) to TV series (Alpha House, The Conners, The Righteous Gemstones).
Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski
Billy Crystal starred opposite John Goodman, voicing the green managerial monster Mike Wazowski. The famed actor took on the gig as one of his first major voice roles, spending the previous decades in front of the camera. Crystal had racked up prior credits for Running Scared, Throw Momma from the Train, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Forget Paris, Hamlet, Fathers' Day, and Analyze This. Since Monsters, Inc., Crystal has lent his voice to the English version of Howl's Moving Castle and narrated the American Masters documentary about Bob Hope. He starred as himself on the TV series The Comedians and has made his Broadway musical comedy debut in 2022 in Mr. Saturday Night, a stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed film of the same name from 1992.
Mary Gibbs as Boo
Mary Gibbs was just five years old when she lent her voice to Monsters, Inc.'s adorable little girl Boo. The role was Gibbs' second gig, after previously voicing Baby Kiara in The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride in an uncredited turn. She largely abandoned acting after Monsters, Inc. hit theaters and now works as a yoga instructor.
Steve Buscemi as Randall Boggs
Decades into his career, Steve Buscemi joined Monsters, Inc. as Randall Boggs, a purple monster who finds himself in competition with Sulley. The actor had previous credits for King of New York, Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, Billy Bathgate, Reservoir Dogs, Airheads, Living in Oblivion, Desperado, Fargo, Escape from L.A., The Big Lebowski, and Armageddon at the time of the movie's release. Buscemi has been busy ever since, starring in TV shows including Boardwalk Empire and Miracle Workers. He had recurring roles on The Sopranos, 30 Rock, and Portlandia, and has popped up for an episode on shows like ER and Broad City. His film credits have expanded by the dozens, notably honoring his firefighter past by playing one onscreen in The King of Staten Island.
James Coburn as Henry J. Waternoose
James Coburn signed on to play the CEO of Monsters, Inc., Henry J. Waternoose. The late actor, who died at the age of 74 the year after Monsters, Inc. hit theaters, had spent more than 40 years in Hollywood when he took on the voice role. His prior credits included turns in Ride Lonesome, The Magnificent Seven, Klondike, The Great Escape, Charade, In Like Flint, and Affliction.
Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae
Monsters, Inc. found its receptionist Celia Mae in Jennifer Tilly. She voiced Mike Wazowski's love interest after spending more than a decade picking up credits in Moving Violations, Johnny Be Good, High Spirits, Let It Ride, The Getaway, Bullets Over Broadway, Bound, and Liar Liar. In addition to the Monsters, Inc. franchise, Tilly has been busy with the rebooted Child's Play franchise (which includes new Chucky films and a TV series), playing both Tiffany Valentine and herself. She's also voiced the recurring character of Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy for more than 20 years.
Bob Peterson as Roz
Bob Peterson found his spot in the movie as Roz, an integral part of the Monsters, Inc. organization. Peterson voiced the monster as his first major acting project after lending his voice to a short in 1997. He went on to voice Mr. Ray in Finding Nemo, Dug in Up and Dug Days, and the voice-over announcer in Forky Asks a Question. Peterson co-directed Up with Pete Docter, and earned screenwriting credits for Finding Nemo, Up, The Good Dinosaur, Cars 3, and Monsters at Work.
John Ratzenberger as Yeti
John Ratzenberger voiced Monsters, Inc.'s Yeti a few decades into his career. He became the abominable snowman after earning credits for Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Outland, the Toy Story franchise (he's Hamm!), and A Bug's Life, the Cars franchise, Inside Out, and, of course, spending more than 10 years as Cliff Clavin on Cheers. Ratzenberger voiced at least one character in every Pixar movie from 1995 through 2020.