On November 2, 2001, Monsters, Inc. arrived in theaters. Featuring the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, and Jennifer Tilly, among others, the Pixar movie followed Mike Wazowski and Sulley, two monsters tasked with scaring children for their company, Monsters, Inc. The movie quickly became a critical and commercial success, bringing in more than $577.4 million worldwide and earning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "If I Didn't Have You," and nominations for Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, and Best Animated Feature. Monsters, Inc. was followed by a prequel in 2013 (Monsters University), as well as a streaming series on Disney+ (Monsters at Work). In honor of more than two decades of Monsters, Inc., see the voices behind the beloved movie, ahead.