Ariel Winter has grown up both on and off camera since taking on the role of middle child Alex Dunphy on Modern Family in 2009 at age 11. When she first started, she was grateful for the experience of playing out some of life's biggest milestones like kissing a crush on screen and enjoying the awards show circuit, but behind the scenes she fought for and received emancipation from her mother, and denounced body shamers as she spent her teen years in the public eye. And all the while, she maintained a busy voice acting career, with parts on Phineas and Ferb, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Minnie's Bow-Toons, and Disney's Sofia the First. Winter appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and hopes to see more dramatic roles now that she's closing the door on the comedic Alex Dunphy. She told PEOPLE, "It was rough going through all of my awkward stages, all of my different stages, because I really changed a lot over the course of 11 years."