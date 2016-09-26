Michelle Obama’s best pop culture moments

Michelle Obama has made her mark on late night, thanks in part to a continued collaboration with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The then-FLOTUS and the TV show host first teamed up in 2013, treating viewers to the "Evolution Of Mom Dancing," a segment in which the two stars busted out a variety of dance moves seen on moms through the years, from the "Go Shopping, Get Groceries," to the "Raise The Roof." Obama and Fallon rocked their coordinated cardigans once more in 2015, performing the "Evolution of Mom Dancing Part 2," complete with the "Shimmy Twist," the "Shush and Tush," and the "You Go, Girl." —Madeline Boardman