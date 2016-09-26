Michelle Obama’s best pop culture moments
Michelle Obama’s pop culture highlights
One of the coolest First Ladies in recent history, Michelle Obama has become a bit of a pop culture icon, thanks to her dance moves and TV appearances. The lawyer and wife to 44th President Barack Obama has used television and social media to promote her initiatives like healthy lifestyles and support for military families. From Parks and Recreation to Grammy gold, see this former FLOTUS' best pop culture moments, ahead.
Guest appearance on Parks and Rec
Michelle Obama graced Parks and Recreation with her presence in April 2014. She was featured in the two-part season 6 finale, playing herself as Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) takes a trip to San Francisco for the National Parks Conference and brushes shoulders with the First Lady. Obama consults with Knope on the future of her career and indulges the civil servant with one awkward high-five. —Madeline Boardman
Mom dancing with Jimmy Fallon
Michelle Obama has made her mark on late night, thanks in part to a continued collaboration with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The then-FLOTUS and the TV show host first teamed up in 2013, treating viewers to the "Evolution Of Mom Dancing," a segment in which the two stars busted out a variety of dance moves seen on moms through the years, from the "Go Shopping, Get Groceries," to the "Raise The Roof." Obama and Fallon rocked their coordinated cardigans once more in 2015, performing the "Evolution of Mom Dancing Part 2," complete with the "Shimmy Twist," the "Shush and Tush," and the "You Go, Girl." —Madeline Boardman
#TurnipForWhat
At the height of popularity for DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What," Michelle Obama got in on the fun and put a healthy spin on the hit single. The First Lady was featured in a Vine video from The White House's official account, holding a turnip and grooving down as she asked, "Turnip for what?" —Madeline Boardman
Sesame Street
Michelle Obama found her way to Sesame Street in 2009. The then-newly minted FLOTUS spent her time on the show discussing the importance of healthy eating and teaching Grover about breakfast, the most important meal of the day. Obama talked about the experience in May 2009, telling reporters, "I never thought I'd be on Sesame Street with Elmo and Big Bird and I was thrilled. I'm still thrilled. I'm on a high. I think it's probably the best thing I've done at the White House." —Madeline Boardman
CVS shopping with Ellen DeGeneres
After making a few previous appearances on the program, Michelle Obama stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2016. The First Lady and the comedian had a little fun together, taking a trip to CVS to run some errands. In an attempt to get Obama comfortable with life outside of the White House, they grabbed some coupons, tried out a Coinstar machine, went through self-checkout, and Obama pushed the cart herself. —Madeline Boardman
NCIS
Michelle Obama teamed up with the small screen's Naval Criminal Investigative Service in May 2016. The First Lady was featured in a season 13 episode of NCIS, playing herself. She was shown in the White House, meeting with a group of military families and Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). —Madeline Boardman
“Ew” with Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon's "Ew!" has seen appearances by everyone from Channing Tatum to Emma Stone, and Michelle Obama joined the star-studded list of guests on the mock teen show in 2014. The episode kicked off with Fallon and Will Ferrell on the "Ew!" couch, talking shopping and One Direction. Obama then stepped onto the set, air-kissing the two and discussing the Olympics, exercise, and dance parties. —Madeline Boardman
Billy on the Street
Accompanied by Big Bird and Elena, Michelle Obama joined Billy Eichner for one episode of Billy on the Street in 2015. The group got together in a grocery store in Washington, D.C. to play a trivia game about healthy eating and exercise. —Madeline Boardman
iCarly
Michelle Obama made a 2012 appearance on iCarly. The former FLOTUS stopped by the Nickelodeon show for one episode, playing herself as she promoted the Joining Forces initiative, an effort to support military families. —Madeline Boardman
Jessie
The First Lady hit the Disney Channel in May 2014, playing herself in an episode of Jessie. She spent time with Jessie, Zuri, and Taylor, bringing Taylor's servicewoman mom home for her 10th birthday.
Best-selling author
Before the launch of the Netflix documentary on Michelle, Becoming, there was a book of the same name. Becoming became the best-selling book of 2018, in part due to press stops that included a signing alongside Ellen Degeneres in a Costco and an international speaking tour with Oprah Winfrey kicking off the show in Chicago. —Omar Sanchez
Higher Ground
After exiting office as First Lady, Michelle teamed up with Barack to launch the next era of storytellers with their own production company: Higher Ground. Already, Higher Ground produced a Best Documentary Feature winner American Factory. The Obama’s have also signed a lucrative deal to produce podcasts for Spotify. Most recently, they produced the Netflix documentary Crip Camp about the disability revolution of the ‘60s and ‘70s. —Omar Sanchez
2019 Grammy Awards speech
At the 2019 Grammys, Michelle Obama stunned us all by going on stage alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to emphasize the importance of music during difficult times. “From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘who run the world’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everyone here,” she said on stage. —Omar Sanchez
Dodgeball with James Corden
If you’re ever going to hit in the 1D, it should be from Michelle Obama. In 2019, Michelle Obama and James Corden through an epic U.K. vs. U.S. dodgeball match on The Late Late Show that featured a shot heard round the world: Michelle eliminating Harry Styles in hilarious, and quite painful, fashion. —Omar Sanchez
2020 Grammy Award winner
All Michelle Obama does is win. In 2020, she added Grammy winner to her resume when she won for Best Spoken Word Album. The album was a narrated version of her memoir Becoming by the former First Lady herself. She’ll need two more of those to potentially beat out her husband Barack, who has two Grammys to his name. —Omar Sanchez