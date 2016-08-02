Matilda cast: Where are they now?

Kiami Davael made her onscreen debut in Matilda as Lavender, a friend of Matilda's.

The young actress went on to earn small-screen credits for The Pretender, Conan the Adventurer, Promised Land, Moesha, In the House, and The Steve Harvey Show, and returned to the big screen in 2000 in Bruno. Davael went on to attend the University of Kentucky and work on a singing career. She is also set to star in the 2023 mystery-thriller, The Forfeiture Clause, which features Philip Michael Thomas and Sinqua Walls.