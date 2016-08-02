Matilda cast: Where are they now?
Based on Roal Dahl's book, Danny DeVito's Matilda brought the titular child with telekinetic powers to life on the big screen. Instead of being a smart aleck, it's time to go back to Crunchem Hall Elementary — even if it's run by a tyrannical, pigtail-pulling headmistress — and learn more about what the stars of the 1996 fantasy comedy have been up to.
Mara Wilson (Matilda)
After making her big-screen debut in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and earning credits for Melrose Place and Miracle on 34th Street (1994), Mara Wilson starred in Matilda as the title character, a precocious little girl with curious abilities.
The child star continued to act for a few more years, appearing in A Simple Wish (1997) and Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000), but took a break from the business in the 2000s. During that time, Wilson graduated from New York University and turned her focus to writing and smaller projects, penning a 2016 memoir and op-eds about child stardom. The star also popped up in podcasts, web series, and episodes of Broad City and BoJack Horseman, and has done voice work for several animated projects.
Danny DeVito (Mr. Wormwood/Narrator)
With decades of work to his name, Danny DeVito joined Matilda as Mr. Wormwood, Matilda's unimpressive father, also earning directing credits for the film.
The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest alum continued his busy onscreen career after the film hit theaters, appearing in L.A. Confidential (1997), Heist (2001), Big Fish (2003), Be Cool (2005). DeVito also stepped behind the camera, serving as a producer for Gattaca (1997), Out of Sight (1998), Man on the Moon (1999), Erin Brockovich (2000), Reno 911!, Garden State (2004), Freedom Writers (2007), A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014), and Little Demon, among others.
The actor still works for the screen, acting in films like Dumbo (2019) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019); appearing on The Kominsky Method and History of the World: Part II; and playing Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2006. In 2023, Disney's Haunted Mansion will feature DeVito as a college history professor.
Rhea Perlman (Mrs. Wormwood)
Soon after wrapping her run on Cheers, Rhea Perlman joined husband DeVito in Matilda, playing his onscreen wife and Matilda's mother, Mrs. Wormwood.
Perlman went on to earn acting credits for Pearl, 10 Items or Less (2006), Hung, The Sessions (2012), Robot and Monster, Kirstie, The Mindy Project, I'll See You in My Dreams (2015), Poms (2019), You People (2023), and Barbie (2023), among others. The actress has also done voice work for projects like Sing (2016), Harley Quinn, Poker Face, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Embeth Davidtz (Miss Honey)
Matilda found its Miss Honey in Embeth Davidtz, an actress who previously appeared in Army of Darkness (1992), Schindler's List (1993), and Murder in the First (1995).
After playing Matilda's kind teacher, Davidtz filled her résumé with film roles in Fallen (1998), Mansfield Park (1999), Bicentennial Man (1999), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), The Hole (2001), The Emperor's Club (2002), Junebug (2005), Fracture (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, Old (2021), and Not Okay (2022). She's also acted on the small screen, with appearances on Californication, Mad Men, Ray Donovan, Grey's Anatomy, The Morning Show, and Tales of the Walking Dead.
Pam Ferris (Agatha Trunchbull)
Pam Ferris had a memorable turn in Matilda as Agatha Trunchbull, the villainous principal of Matilda's school.
The Where the Heart Is actress continued her big-screen career after the movie's release with Death to Smoochy (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Children of Men (2006), The Raven (2012), Holmes & Watson (2018), and Tolkien (2019), and hit the small screen on The Darling Buds of May, Rosemary & Thyme, Luther, Call the Midwife, and Urban Myths.
Tracey Walter (Bill)
Tracey Walter found his spot in Matilda as the FBI agent Bill, a gig he came into after making previous appearances in The Hunter (1980), Repo Man (1984), Something Wild (1986), Midnight Run (1988), Batman (1989), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and City Slickers (1991), among others.
The prolific actor earned post-Matilda credits for Playing God (1997), Desperate Measures (1998), Man on the Moon, Erin Brockovich, Impostor (2001), Duplex (2003), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), I Spit on Your Grave (2010), and Wakefield (2016).
Kiami Davael (Lavender)
Kiami Davael made her onscreen debut in Matilda as Lavender, a friend of Matilda's.
The young actress went on to earn small-screen credits for The Pretender, Conan the Adventurer, Promised Land, Moesha, In the House, and The Steve Harvey Show, and returned to the big screen in 2000 in Bruno. Davael went on to attend the University of Kentucky and work on a singing career. She is also set to star in the 2023 mystery-thriller, The Forfeiture Clause, which features Philip Michael Thomas and Sinqua Walls.
Jon Lovitz (Mickey)
Jon Lovitz made a brief appearance in Matilda as Mickey, the host of The Million Dollar Sticky.
The Saturday Night Live alum then continued his busy career, earning credits for High School High (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), NewsRadio, Small Time Crooks (2000), Little Nicky (2000), Rat Race (2001), The Stepford Wives (2004), The Benchwarmers (2006), Hot in Cleveland, Casino Jack (2010), Hotel Transylvania (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Mr. Box Office, Mother's Day (2016), Insatiable, The Swing of Things (2020), and Space Force.