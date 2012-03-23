'Mad Men': The Many Looks of Don Draper

Whether his style is dapper man of mystery or rumpled and weary, Jon Hamm always wears it well

EW Staff
March 23, 2012 at 07:00 PM EDT
Dapper Don at his most mysterious.
Carin Baer/AMC
Rumpled and weary
AMC
Pressed and at the ready
Michael Yarish/AMC
Smokin' and hot
AMC
Wet and wild
AMC
Sweater vested
AMC
Just hanging at the country club
AMC
In repose
AMC
Master of his universe
AMC
Couch potato (Don Draper style)
AMC
A man in plaid
AMC
Clean-cut and wholesome
AMC
The man in the hat
AMC
Black tie ready
AMC
Soldiering on
AMC
On the go
AMC
All cleaned up
AMC
Dressy casual
AMC
