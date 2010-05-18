'Lost': 30 Key Deaths

NIKKI & PAULO (KIELE SANCHEZ & RODRIGO SANTORO)

When: Season 3, episode 14, ''Exposé''

How: A poisonous spider paralyzed Nikki and Paulo, but that was only step one in getting rid of two of the most disliked characters in Lost's history. The effects of the poison wore off, but it was too late. The pair was buried alive with their stolen bag of diamonds by the rest of the plane crash survivors, who presumed them to be dead. Although most viewers were glad to see them go, the horrifying way they died and the survivors' dawning realization that they knew very little about Nikki and Paulo was chilling and, let's face it, a little fun. (Yes, there are two people here, but they only count as one.) —VG