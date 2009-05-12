'Lost': 12 Enduring Mysteries

WHAT WE KNOW: Charles Widmore — the father of Desmond's true love, Penelope — has been desperately searching for the Island. Ben has been desperately trying to keep him away from it. This mysterious conflict reached a crisis point recently when Widmore's mercenaries invaded the Island and killed Ben's daughter after he refused to surrender himself. In a scene set in the flash-forward future, Widmore told Ben, ''I know who you really are, boy.'' He also said, ''Everything you have, you took from me.'' Oh, it's so on.