'Lost': 12 Enduring Mysteries
WHAT ARE THE NUMBERS?
WHAT WE KNOW: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42. They won Hurley a Lotto jackpot and kept the Island from going gonzo when the Hatch guys inputted them into a computer. Lost ancillary media has stated that the Numbers are values in an equation that was formulated to determine the end of the world — but that bit of business has never been presented on the show itself.
WHAT IS THE FOUR-TOED STATUE?
WHAT WE KNOW: While sailing back to camp in the finale of season 2, Sayid, Jin, and Sun spotted a giant, column-like statue of a four-toed foot. It appears among many ruins scattered across the Island, suggesting evidence of an ancient civilization. Theories abound. An allusion to the Statue of Liberty? The Colossus of Rhodes? Egyptian cat goddesses? Hoax?
WHAT'S THE REAL CONNECTION BETWEEN BEN AND WIDMORE?
WHAT WE KNOW: Charles Widmore — the father of Desmond's true love, Penelope — has been desperately searching for the Island. Ben has been desperately trying to keep him away from it. This mysterious conflict reached a crisis point recently when Widmore's mercenaries invaded the Island and killed Ben's daughter after he refused to surrender himself. In a scene set in the flash-forward future, Widmore told Ben, ''I know who you really are, boy.'' He also said, ''Everything you have, you took from me.'' Oh, it's so on.
POLAR BEARS? WTH?
WHAT WE KNOW: The Dharma Initiative had polar bears at its zoology facility, known as the Hydra. Their cages were wired for intelligence testing. A polar bear skeleton with a Hydra collar was found in the Sahara desert by Charlotte Lewis. Were the bears guinea pigs in time travel/teleportation experiments?
DOES THE ISLAND REALLY HAVE HEALING POWERS?
WHAT WE KNOW: Locke was paralyzed — and now he can walk. Trumping that, he was dead — and now he's not. Jin was sterile — and now he's got a kid he's never met. And yet, Jack got appendicitis and Ben got a tumor on his spine. Like that fickle bitch of Fate, the Island giveth health — and taketh it away.
WHY DO PREGNANT WOMEN ON THE ISLAND DIE BEFORE THEIR THIRD TRIMESTER?
WHAT WE KNOW: The Others had a baby-making problem on the Island. Women could conceive and carry a child into the second trimester. Then, something icky happened inside them, killing baby and mother. The Others recruited fertility doctor Juliet to the Island to solve the problem. She couldn't. Juliet wanted to take pregnant women off the Island to see if they could carry to full term away from its weird environment. Ben said no. Jerk.
WHAT'S UP WITH THE APPARENTLY AGELESS MR. ALPERT?
WHAT WE KNOW: Richard Alpert — the apparent No. 2 man among the Others — doesn't really age. He looks almost the same now as he did when teenage Ben first met him in the jungle...and when Locke met him as a little boy.
WHY DO JACK AND BEN SEE THEIR DEAD PARENTS?
WHAT WE KNOW: In season 1, Jack spotted Christian (pictured) in his coffin attire walking through the jungle. He hasn't seen him since — but Claire and Locke have. And once in his early Dharma days, Ben was visited by his dead mother. He chased after her, but she told him to turn back — that it wasn't yet time for them to be together.
WHAT'S THE SIGNIFICANCE OF AARON, CLAIRE'S BABY?
WHAT WE KNOW: During her pre-crash pregnancy, a psychic explicitly warned Claire that she shouldn't give up her child up for adoption as she intended. ''Don't let another raise your baby,'' she was told. (Or was that ''an Other''?) But then the psychic reversed his position, and even hooked her up with a plane ticket so she and gestating Aaron could meet with prospective parents in Los Angeles.
WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH ALL THE WHISPERING NOISES PEOPLE HEAR IN THE JUNGLE?
WHAT WE KNOW: Sometimes, a chorus of whispering voices can be heard in the jungle. They usually start up right when something really, really bad is about to happen.