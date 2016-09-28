Lizzie McGuire cast: Where are they now?
Hey now, hey now — can you believe it's been 15 years since Lizzie McGuire ended? Thankfully Disney+ is bringing the iconic teen comedy back into our lives, as the streaming service is set to launch the Lizzie McGuire revival series featuring most of the original stars. But what have they all been up to in the decade-and-a-half since the original show ended? Click through the gallery to see where they've been and who's returning for the new show.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Lizzie McGuire revival series
Hilary Duff
After picking up early credits in TV movies and videos, Hilary Duff hit the small screen in Lizzie McGuire in 2001, leading the series as its title teenage girl. Duff played McGuire for the length of the show's three-year run, going on to expand her résumé with big-screen turns in A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, Material Girls, War, Inc., Stay Cool, and What Goes Up, as she continued her music career, racking up four studio albums. In recent years, Duff returned to music with 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. and had a six-episode arc on Gossip Girl. She's currently starring in Younger as Kelsey Peters... in addition to the revival series.
Because, hello, it absolutely wouldn't be Lizzie McGuire without the titular star! Duff was the first name attached to the revival, reprising her main role. But now, Lizzie's all grown up — she's about to turn 30, living in NYC with the perfect boyfriend. And yes, her cartoon alter ego is also returning.
RELATED: Hilary Duff, Disney+ share first look at Lizzie McGuire revival series
Lalaine
Lalaine starred opposite Duff as Lizzie McGuire's best friend, Miranda Sanchez. The actress, who got her start in TV movies, made an appearance in two episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer during Lizzie McGuire's run, also dropping her own studio album and EP during that time. After saying goodbye to Miranda, Lalaine earned credits for Her Best Move, Easy A, and episodes of Off the Clock and Raymond & Lane.
However, there's no word yet on if Lalaine will return to reprise her role in the revival series.
RELATED: Lizzie McGuire's Hilary Duff, Lalaine, and Jake Thomas reunite — See the amazing photo
Adam Lamberg
Adam Lamberg rounded out Lizzie McGuire's main trio as Gordo. The actor, who earned prior credits for I'm Not Rappaport and Max Keeble's Big Move, played Lizzie's pal for three years, also starring alongside the gang in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Lamberg wrapped his on-screen career soon after, picking up his final roles in 2005's When Do We Eat? and the 2008 indie Beautiful Loser. The former child star went on to attend University of California, Berkeley and now works for the Irish Arts Center in New York City.
However, Lamberg is making his grand return to the world of acting by reprising his role as Gordo in the revival series! When the show begins, Gordo is not the boyfriend that Lizzie's with, but who's to say these crazy kids won't find their way back to each other?
RELATED: Hilary Duff remembers Lizzie McGuire 15 years later
Hallie Todd
Hallie Todd joined Lizzie McGuire as Lizzie's mom, Jo McGuire. She came into the part after racking up roles in Brothers, Going Places, Murder, She Wrote, and Life with Roger. While she took a bit of a break from her acting career, Todd recently appeared in the American Girl video Lea to the Rescue and is expected to appear in the upcoming drama The Last Champion.
Todd is also returning to the world of Lizzie McGuire to bring her particular brand of maternal love and support for the revival series. Because no matter how old or grown up Lizzie gets, she'll always need her mom!
RELATED: Hilary Duff dishes on the Lizzie McGuire Disney+ revival: 'The response has been insane'
Robert Carradine
After appearing in The Cowboys, Orca, Coming Home, The Long Riders, The Big Red One, and Revenge of the Nerds, Robert Carradine played Lizzie's father, Sam McGuire. After wrapping his run on the show, Carradine kept working, earning a long list of credits with appearances in Supercross, Tooth and Nail, Sex and Breakfast, Django Unchained, Justice, Doubt, and many more.
And just like with Lizzie's mom, Carradine is also returning as Lizzie's dad for the revival.
RELATED: Hilary Duff teases casting 'surprises' in Lizzie McGuire Disney+ revival
Jake Thomas
Lizzie McGuire found its Matt McGuire in child star Jake Thomas. He played Lizzie's little brother after popping up in episodes of 3rd Rock from the Sun and Touched by an Angel, and playing Martin Swinton in A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Thomas went on to appear in episodes of The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Cory in the House, Cold Case, House, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, NCIS, CSI: NY, Storytells, SWAT, and more.
And you better believe that Thomas is returning to torture his onscreen big sister on the revival series! But maybe he's matured as he grew into a young adult? Nah, probably not.
Ashlie Brillault
Ashlie Brillault made her on-screen debut as Lizzie McGuire's Kate Sanders, the school's resident popular girl. During the show's run, she hit the big screen in The Lizzie McGuire Movie and appeared in an episode of One on One. She ended her acting career in 2004, turning her focus to law. Brillault earned a law degree from the University of Denver and went on to pursue a career in the field.
While there's no word yet on if Brillault will return to the world of acting for the revival, it's likely that Lizzie will not have to contend with her frenemy/nemesis.
Clayton Snyder
Clayton Snyder had a memorable turn in Lizzie McGuire as school hottie Ethan Craft. Snyder took a few years off after his debut role to attend high school and college, returning to acting in recent years with gigs in NCIS, Rules of Engagement, Hit Women, and Edgar Allan Poe's Murder Mystery Dinner Party, Mondays, New Dogs, Old Tricks and more.
And while he's not confirmed to appear in the revival, Duff has hinted to E! Online that Lizzie’s childhood crush could very well still be a fixture in her life. “He is hot. He’s very hot,” Duff says. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”