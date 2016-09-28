Lizzie McGuire cast: Where are they now?

After picking up early credits in TV movies and videos, Hilary Duff hit the small screen in Lizzie McGuire in 2001, leading the series as its title teenage girl. Duff played McGuire for the length of the show's three-year run, going on to expand her résumé with big-screen turns in A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, Material Girls, War, Inc., Stay Cool, and What Goes Up, as she continued her music career, racking up four studio albums. In recent years, Duff returned to music with 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. and had a six-episode arc on Gossip Girl. She's currently starring in Younger as Kelsey Peters... in addition to the revival series.

Because, hello, it absolutely wouldn't be Lizzie McGuire without the titular star! Duff was the first name attached to the revival, reprising her main role. But now, Lizzie's all grown up — she's about to turn 30, living in NYC with the perfect boyfriend. And yes, her cartoon alter ego is also returning.

