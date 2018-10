Lizzie dabbled in country club chic when she tried adopting all of Ethan Craft’s interests in an effort to convince him that they’re made for each other, and that he should be her date to the Sadie Hawkins dance. While delighted that Lizzie also loves golf, grape soda, and Ja Rule (and surely impressed by her neatly coordinated blue-and-yellow golf gear), Ethan tells her that she’s a great friend but the two of them just don’t have “that subject in high school that I’m never gonna pass.” Maybe ask Gordo to be your lab partner in that class, Lizzie! Wink, wink.