On November 18, 2011, Regis Philbin wrapped his decades-long run on Live. The TV personality, who got his start on talk shows in the ’60s and sat behind the anchor desk on A.M. Los Angeles and The Morning Show, debuted Live with Kathie Lee Gifford by his side in 1988. The two kicked off mornings together for 12 years until Gifford left in 2000. Philbin was soon joined by Kelly Ripa, who made her Live! debut in 2001. Philbin would then make his own exit in 2011, leaving a spot open for former NFL star Michael Strahan, who was then replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2017 when Strahan departed the show for Good Morning America. See the evolution of Live!, ahead.