The evolution of 'Live!'

See photos of the show through the years

More
Madeline Boardman
November 18, 2016 at 02:42 PM EST
<p>On November 18, 2011, Regis Philbin wrapped his decades-long run on <em>Live</em>. The TV personality, who got his start on talk shows in the &#8217;60s and sat behind the anchor desk on <em>A.M. Los Angeles</em> and <em>The Morning Show</em>, debuted <em>Live</em> with Kathie Lee Gifford by his side in 1988. The two kicked off mornings together for 12 years until Gifford left in 2000. Philbin was soon joined by Kelly Ripa, who made her <em>Live!</em> debut in 2001. Philbin would then make his own exit in 2011, leaving a spot open for former NFL star Michael Strahan, who was then replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2017 when Strahan departed the show for <em>Good Morning America</em>. See the evolution of <em>Live!</em>, ahead.</p>
pinterest
Live! through the years

On November 18, 2011, Regis Philbin wrapped his decades-long run on Live. The TV personality, who got his start on talk shows in the ’60s and sat behind the anchor desk on A.M. Los Angeles and The Morning Show, debuted Live with Kathie Lee Gifford by his side in 1988. The two kicked off mornings together for 12 years until Gifford left in 2000. Philbin was soon joined by Kelly Ripa, who made her Live! debut in 2001. Philbin would then make his own exit in 2011, leaving a spot open for former NFL star Michael Strahan, who was then replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2017 when Strahan departed the show for Good Morning America. See the evolution of Live!, ahead.

Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection; Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution; David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1980s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on September 8, 1988
Gerald Herbert/AP
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
pinterest
Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1997
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on July 28, 2000
Richard Drew/AP
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on February 5, 2001
Spencer Platt/Newsmakers
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2005
/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on March 2, 2005
Buena Vista Television
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 10, 2006
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 26, 2007
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 24, 2007
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on May 8, 2009
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 12, 2010
Andrew Vaughan/AP
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 14, 2011
Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 27, 2011
Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on November 18, 2011
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
Matthew Morrison and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly in February 2012
Mario Perez/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Neil Patrick Harris on Live! with Kelly in February 2012
Eric McCandless, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly on April 12, 2012
Ida Mae Astute/Disney-ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on September 4, 2012
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 1, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 7, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 21, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on November 16, 2015
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel on Live with Kelly in 2016
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest when she announced him as her new permanent co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017
Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017
Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
1 of 31

Advertisement
1 of 30 Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection; Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution; David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Live! through the years

On November 18, 2011, Regis Philbin wrapped his decades-long run on Live. The TV personality, who got his start on talk shows in the ’60s and sat behind the anchor desk on A.M. Los Angeles and The Morning Show, debuted Live with Kathie Lee Gifford by his side in 1988. The two kicked off mornings together for 12 years until Gifford left in 2000. Philbin was soon joined by Kelly Ripa, who made her Live! debut in 2001. Philbin would then make his own exit in 2011, leaving a spot open for former NFL star Michael Strahan, who was then replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2017 when Strahan departed the show for Good Morning America. See the evolution of Live!, ahead.

Advertisement
2 of 30 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1980s

3 of 30 Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988

Advertisement
4 of 30 Gerald Herbert/AP

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on September 8, 1988

Advertisement
5 of 30 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s

Advertisement
6 of 30 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s

Advertisement
7 of 30 Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1997

Advertisement
8 of 30 Richard Drew/AP

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on July 28, 2000

Advertisement
9 of 30 Spencer Platt/Newsmakers

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on February 5, 2001

Advertisement
10 of 30 /Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2005

Advertisement
11 of 30 Buena Vista Television

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on March 2, 2005

Advertisement
12 of 30 Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 10, 2006

Advertisement
13 of 30 Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 26, 2007

Advertisement
14 of 30 Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 24, 2007

Advertisement
15 of 30 Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on May 8, 2009

Advertisement
16 of 30 Andrew Vaughan/AP

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 12, 2010

Advertisement
17 of 30 Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 14, 2011

Advertisement
18 of 30 Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 27, 2011

Advertisement
19 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on November 18, 2011

Advertisement
20 of 30 Mario Perez/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Matthew Morrison and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly in February 2012

Advertisement
21 of 30 Eric McCandless, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Neil Patrick Harris on Live! with Kelly in February 2012

Advertisement
22 of 30 Ida Mae Astute/Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly on April 12, 2012

Advertisement
23 of 30 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on September 4, 2012

Advertisement
24 of 30 David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Domestic Television

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 1, 2013

Advertisement
25 of 30 David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 7, 2013

Advertisement
26 of 30 David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 21, 2013

Advertisement
27 of 30 David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on November 16, 2015

Advertisement
28 of 30 David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel on Live with Kelly in 2016

Advertisement
29 of 30 Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest when she announced him as her new permanent co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017

Advertisement
30 of 30 Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now