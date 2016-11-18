The evolution of 'Live!'

Live! through the years
Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection; Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution; David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1980s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on September 8, 1988
Gerald Herbert/AP
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the 1990s
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1997
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee on July 28, 2000
Richard Drew/AP
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on February 5, 2001
Spencer Platt/Newsmakers
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2005
/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on March 2, 2005
Buena Vista Television
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 10, 2006
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on April 26, 2007
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 24, 2007
Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on May 8, 2009
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 12, 2010
Andrew Vaughan/AP
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 14, 2011
Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on July 27, 2011
Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Regis and Kelly on November 18, 2011
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Matthew Morrison and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly in February 2012
Mario Perez/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa and Neil Patrick Harris on Live! with Kelly in February 2012
Eric McCandless, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly on April 12, 2012
Ida Mae Astute/Disney-ABC Domestic Television
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on September 4, 2012
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 1, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Domestic Television
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 7, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly and Michael on October 21, 2013
David E. Steele/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on Live! with Kelly and Michael on November 16, 2015
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel on Live with Kelly in 2016
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest when she announced him as her new permanent co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017
Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 1, 2017
Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
