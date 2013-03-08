Lifetime Movies: Top 10 'Troubled Teen' Tales
Sexting in Suburbia, 2012
The Issues: Bullying; sexting; suicide
The Plot: A story tailor-made to scare parents about new technologies, this wannabe-expose centers on the suicide of a teenage girl, Dina (Jenn Proske). In her quest to figure out why her daughter killed herself, her mother (Liz Vassey) discovers that Dina texted naked pictures to her boyfriend (!), and the boyfriend forwarded the pictures to the entire school (!!), and everyone proceeded to bully her about it (!!!). But that?s not the only thing rotten in the state of high schools today. Stay tuned for the twist ending!
Lifetime-iest Line: One of Dina?s classmates, to Dina?s mom: ''Have you tried looking online? The Internet never forgets.'' —Erin Strecker
The Pregnancy Pact, 2010
The Issues: Teen pregnancy; peer pressure
The Plot: The movie, ostensibly based on a sensationalized 2008 incident in which a group of high schoolers made a ''pact'' to get pregnant together, involves a journalist (Thora Birch) who returns to her alma mater to investigate why all these girls are getting knocked up in the first place. (The groan-worthy tagline: ''Not all teen pregnancies are unplanned.'') Lesson learned: Just because all your friends are getting pregnant doesn?t mean it?s a good idea. In fact, it?s a downright terrible one.
Lifetime-iest Line: Rose (Kelly Heyer): ''So this is what it feels like to be Jamie Lynn Spears.'' —Erin Strecker
The Secret Life of Zoey, 2002
The Issues: Prescription drugs; divorce
The Plot: Long before ABC Family drew back the curtain on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, there was Zoey (Julia Whelan) — a model student whose unhappy home life (her parents are divorced, naturally) leads to a prescription drug addiction. Only the concerted efforts of mom Marcia (Mia Farrow) and counselor Mike (Andrew McCarthy) can save Zoey from the pills? and from herself.
Lifetime-iest Line: Zoey, offering drugs to her friend: ''Want one? It might make you jump higher.''
Kayla (Katharine Isabelle): ''I?d just be higher when I jumped.'' —Hillary Busis
The Party Never Stops, 2007
The Issues: Binge drinking; spring break
The Plot: Like most college students, freshman Jessie (Sara Paxton) drinks at parties but still manages to have her life together. Just kidding! Her exaggerated guzzling leads to ill-advised hookups, the loss of her spot on the track team, and a humiliating topless video distributed by a Girls Gone Wild-esque softcore porn peddler. Spoiler alert: The party eventually stops when Jessie discovers her BFF Shanna (Chelsea Hobbs) lying dead of alcohol poisoning on a fraternity?s couch.
Lifetime-iest Line: Jessie: ''I don?t even like drinking; I just like being liked.'' —Hillary Busis
Odd Girl Out, 2005
The Issues: Bullying, cyber bullying, prescription drugs
The Plot: Here's something you may not know: Sometimes, middle schoolers — particularly girls — are mean to each other. And the Internet makes everything worse. Vanessa (Alexa Vega) starts out eighth grade hanging with the popular kids, but is slowly ostracized from their cruel clique. When the bullying becomes extreme — complete with a webpage dedicated solely to bashing her — Vanessa ODs on her mom's prescription drugs. Mean Girls ain't got nothing on Lifetime.
Lifetime-iest Line: Stacey (Leah Pipes): ''What? That is such a lie! You've known her what, five minutes? Vanessa and I are incredibly close.''
Emily (Shari Dyon Perry): ''Yeah, close enough to kill her.'' —Erin Strecker
Girl, Positive, 2007
The Issues: AIDS; sex; intravenous drugs
The Plot: After a one-night stand at a ''Best Friends Forever'' party, high school senior Rachel (Andrea Bowen) discovers that the popular football player she slept with was a heroin addict — and HIV positive. Good thing a supportive, HIV-positive substitute teacher (Jennie Garth, because poor Kelly Taylor can't catch a break even outside of 90210) is around to support her in her time of need. Fun fact: The movie was originally called Consequences, obviously because Having Sex Just the One Time Might Literally Kill You seemed too unwieldy.
Lifetime-iest Line: Tagline from the trailer: ''Hooking up can take anybody down.'' —Hillary Busis
She's Too Young, 2004
The Issues: Sex; STIs; peer pressure
The Plot: This movie has everything: Drinking, drugs, peer pressure, sex-driven media influences, and a high school syphilis outbreak. It's a mom's focus group of everything they're afraid might happen to their beloved 14-year-olds. Marcia Gay Harden stars as the main teen's concerned mom. Come for over-the-top party scenes, stay for even more over-the-top heart-to-hearts.
Lifetime-iest Line: School Nurse (Lauren Glave): ''Do these boys have any feelings for you?''
Becca (Megan Park): ''For about a minute.''
School Nurse: ''But you keep doing it anyway?''
Becca: ''Yeah. And I'm the most popular girl in ninth grade.'' —Erin Strecker
Augusta, Gone, 2006
The Issues: Drugs; eating disorders; black clothing
The Plot: 14-year-old Augusta (Mika Boorem) is an anxious high-schooler concerned about her weight and her grades. But seemingly overnight, she transforms into a drugged-out bad girl who shoplifts, skips school, and threatens her parents with a butcher knife while shouting, ''It's my life! It's my life!'' (Eat your heart out, Thirteen.) Thankfully, stints at a teen rehab center and a special school for juvenile delinquents eventually sets Augusta straight. The Lifetime-iest thing about it? The movie is based on a true story, of course.
Lifetime-iest Line: Augusta's mom (Sharon Lawrence), in a voiceover: ''I had a daughter whose name was Augusta. Augusta was a sweet little girl who rescued kittens, made beautiful pictures, and loved everybody. But my little girl was gone. Where had my Augusta gone?'' —Hillary Busis
Hunger Point, 2003
The Issues: Bulimia; bad parenting; mental illness
The Plot: Domineering mother? Check. Two opposite sisters, each with their own deep issues? Check. Ridiculous conversations about family? Check. This made-for-TV joy-free tale — starring Barbara Hershey and a pre-Mad Men Christina Hendricks — centers on two daughters dealing with Mommie Dearest. Spoiler alert: Only one daughter makes it to the end of the movie alive.
Lifetime-iest Line: Shelly (Susan May Pratt): ''Guess what? Mom had spent all of her time worrying about the wrong daughter.'' —Erin Strecker
Cyber Seduction: His Secret Life, 2005
The Issues: Internet porn; sex addiction; energy drinks
The Plot: Justin Petersen (Jeremy Sumpter) was a good student, a gifted swimmer, and an all-around stand-up kid — until an older, more sexually experienced classmate introduced him to the sordid world of online pornography. Now Justin's staying up all night, guzzling Red Bull, visiting sites like ''A Lust for Bust,'' and...simply looking at dirty pictures, because this is basic cable and he can't really be shown doing anything else. Can his devoted parents and his churchgoing girlfriend help Justin get his life back?
Lifetime-iest Line: Justin's concerned dad (John Robinson): ''He better have an explanation.''
Justin's concerned mom (Kelly Lynch): ''Like what? 'Virgin Vaginas' are a new band?'' —Hillary Busis