Lifetime Movies: Top 10 'Troubled Teen' Tales

The Issues: Bullying; sexting; suicide

The Plot: A story tailor-made to scare parents about new technologies, this wannabe-expose centers on the suicide of a teenage girl, Dina (Jenn Proske). In her quest to figure out why her daughter killed herself, her mother (Liz Vassey) discovers that Dina texted naked pictures to her boyfriend (!), and the boyfriend forwarded the pictures to the entire school (!!), and everyone proceeded to bully her about it (!!!). But that?s not the only thing rotten in the state of high schools today. Stay tuned for the twist ending!

Lifetime-iest Line: One of Dina?s classmates, to Dina?s mom: ''Have you tried looking online? The Internet never forgets.'' —Erin Strecker