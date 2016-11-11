Leonardo DiCaprio through the years

The evolution of Leo
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/GettyImages
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio in Parenthood in 1990
Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank
Leonardo DiCaprio in the '80s
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio on Growing Pains on September 28, 1991
ABC Photo Archives
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1993
Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 66th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994
Barry King/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio and Dennis Hopper at the Red Rock West Party in 1994
Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio in New York City in 1995
Catherine McGann/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With Mark Wahlberg in 1995
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Basketball Diaries in 1995
Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio in Total Eclipse in 1996
Etienne George/RDA/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of Romeo + Juliet in Hollywood on October 27, 1996
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet in 1996
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Titanic in 1997
Merie Weismiller
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man In The Iron Mask in 1998
United Artists/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach in 2000
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at The Concert for New York City on October 20, 2001
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Leonardo DiCaprio Promoting Gangs of New York in Cannes, France on May 21, 2002
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Catch Me If You Can Los Angeles Premiere on December 16, 2002
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Gangs of New York Premiere in Paris on January 6, 2003
Tony Barson/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the London Premiere of Catch Me If You Can on January 27, 2003
UK Press/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio on November 20, 2004
Jonathan Alcorn/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at The Aviator Press Conference in Los Angeles on November 20, 2004
Vera Anderson/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 57th Annual DGA Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills on January 29, 2005
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 27, 2005
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles on November 16, 2006
Piyal Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With Jennifer Connelly at the Blood Diamond Los Angeles Premiere on December 6, 2006
L. Cohen/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of The 11th Hour in Hollywood on August 8, 2007
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Paris Premiere of Body Of Lies on November 3, 2008
Tony Barson/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the Los Angeles Premiere of Revolutionary Road on December 15, 2008
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 20th Anniversary of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on January 6, 2009
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2009
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the J. Edgar Opening Night Gala at the AFI FEST 2011 in Hollywood on November 3, 2011
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With Tobey Maguire at the Photocall for The Great Gatsby at The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2013
Tony Barson/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Beverly Hills on May 22, 2013
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014
Christopher Polk/NBC
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 2, 2014
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio Filming The Wolf of Wall Street</em. in New York City on September 25, 2012
James Devaney
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2015
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio With President Barack Obama at the White House on September 25, 2016
White House/Twitter
