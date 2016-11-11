Leonardo DiCaprio through the years

Born in Hollywood on November 11, 1974, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 44th birthday this month. The famed actor got his start at a young age, picking up his first roles in the late ’70s and ’80s in Romper Room and Friends and The New Lassie. He went on to rise to fame as a child star, earning credits for Parenthood and Growing Pains. Decades later, DiCaprio has an Oscar to his name for 2015’s The Revenant and nominations for titles including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. In honor of DiCaprio’s birthday, see the performer through the years, ahead.