Leonardo DiCaprio through the years

Madeline Boardman
November 02, 2018 at 02:28 PM EDT
<p>Born in Hollywood on November 11, 1974, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 44th birthday this month. The famed actor got his start at a young age, picking up his first roles in the late &#8217;70s and &#8217;80s in <em>Romper Room and Friends</em> and <em>The New Lassie</em>. He went on to rise to fame as a child star, earning credits for <em>Parenthood</em> and <em>Growing Pains</em>. Decades later, DiCaprio has an Oscar to his name for 2015&#8217;s <em>The Revenant</em> and nominations for titles including <em>What&#8217;s Eating Gilbert Grape</em>, <em>The Aviator</em>, and <em>The Wolf of Wall Street</em>. In honor of DiCaprio&#8217;s birthday, see the performer through the years, ahead.</p>
pinterest
The evolution of Leo

Born in Hollywood on November 11, 1974, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 44th birthday this month. The famed actor got his start at a young age, picking up his first roles in the late ’70s and ’80s in Romper Room and Friends and The New Lassie. He went on to rise to fame as a child star, earning credits for Parenthood and Growing Pains. Decades later, DiCaprio has an Oscar to his name for 2015’s The Revenant and nominations for titles including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. In honor of DiCaprio’s birthday, see the performer through the years, ahead.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/GettyImages
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in Parenthood in 1990
Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in the '80s
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio on Growing Pains on September 28, 1991
ABC Photo Archives
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in 1993
Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 66th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994
Barry King/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio and Dennis Hopper at the Red Rock West Party in 1994
Steve Eichner/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in New York City in 1995
Catherine McGann/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Mark Wahlberg in 1995
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Basketball Diaries in 1995
Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in Total Eclipse in 1996
Etienne George/RDA/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of Romeo + Juliet in Hollywood on October 27, 1996
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet in 1996
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Titanic in 1997
Merie Weismiller
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man In The Iron Mask in 1998
United Artists/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach in 2000
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at The Concert for New York City on October 20, 2001
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio Promoting Gangs of New York in Cannes, France on May 21, 2002
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Catch Me If You Can Los Angeles Premiere on December 16, 2002
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Gangs of New York Premiere in Paris on January 6, 2003
Tony Barson/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the London Premiere of Catch Me If You Can on January 27, 2003
UK Press/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio on November 20, 2004
Jonathan Alcorn/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at The Aviator Press Conference in Los Angeles on November 20, 2004
Vera Anderson/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 57th Annual DGA Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills on January 29, 2005
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 27, 2005
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles on November 16, 2006
Piyal Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Jennifer Connelly at the Blood Diamond Los Angeles Premiere on December 6, 2006
L. Cohen/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of The 11th Hour in Hollywood on August 8, 2007
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Paris Premiere of Body Of Lies on November 3, 2008
Tony Barson/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the Los Angeles Premiere of Revolutionary Road on December 15, 2008
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 20th Anniversary of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on January 6, 2009
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2009
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the J. Edgar Opening Night Gala at the AFI FEST 2011 in Hollywood on November 3, 2011
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Tobey Maguire at the Photocall for The Great Gatsby at The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2013
Tony Barson/FilmMagic
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Beverly Hills on May 22, 2013
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014
Christopher Polk/NBC
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 2, 2014
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio Filming The Wolf of Wall Street</em. in New York City on September 25, 2012
James Devaney
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2015
Mark Davis/Getty Images
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio With President Barack Obama at the White House on September 25, 2016
White House/Twitter
1 of 43

Advertisement
1 of 42 Tiziana Fabi/AFP/GettyImages

The evolution of Leo

Born in Hollywood on November 11, 1974, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 44th birthday this month. The famed actor got his start at a young age, picking up his first roles in the late ’70s and ’80s in Romper Room and Friends and The New Lassie. He went on to rise to fame as a child star, earning credits for Parenthood and Growing Pains. Decades later, DiCaprio has an Oscar to his name for 2015’s The Revenant and nominations for titles including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. In honor of DiCaprio’s birthday, see the performer through the years, ahead.

Advertisement
2 of 42 Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989

3 of 42 Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in 1989

Advertisement
4 of 42 Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank

Leonardo DiCaprio in Parenthood in 1990

Advertisement
5 of 42 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio in the '80s

Advertisement
6 of 42 ABC Photo Archives

Leonardo DiCaprio on Growing Pains on September 28, 1991

Advertisement
7 of 42 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in 1993

Advertisement
8 of 42 Barry King/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 66th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994

Advertisement
9 of 42 Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Dennis Hopper at the Red Rock West Party in 1994

Advertisement
10 of 42 Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in New York City in 1995

Advertisement
11 of 42 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio With Mark Wahlberg in 1995

Advertisement
12 of 42 Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Basketball Diaries in 1995

Advertisement
13 of 42 Etienne George/RDA/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in Total Eclipse in 1996

Advertisement
14 of 42 Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of Romeo + Juliet in Hollywood on October 27, 1996

Advertisement
15 of 42 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Leonardo DiCaprio With Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet in 1996

Advertisement
16 of 42 Merie Weismiller

Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Titanic in 1997

Advertisement
17 of 42 United Artists/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man In The Iron Mask in 1998

Advertisement
18 of 42 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach in 2000

Advertisement
19 of 42 Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Leonardo DiCaprio at The Concert for New York City on October 20, 2001

Advertisement
20 of 42 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio Promoting Gangs of New York in Cannes, France on May 21, 2002

Advertisement
21 of 42 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Catch Me If You Can Los Angeles Premiere on December 16, 2002

Advertisement
22 of 42 Tony Barson/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Gangs of New York Premiere in Paris on January 6, 2003

Advertisement
23 of 42 UK Press/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio at the London Premiere of Catch Me If You Can on January 27, 2003

Advertisement
24 of 42 Jonathan Alcorn/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio on November 20, 2004

Advertisement
25 of 42 Vera Anderson/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at The Aviator Press Conference in Los Angeles on November 20, 2004

Advertisement
26 of 42 Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 57th Annual DGA Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills on January 29, 2005

Advertisement
27 of 42 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio With Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 27, 2005

Advertisement
28 of 42 Piyal Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles on November 16, 2006

Advertisement
29 of 42 L. Cohen/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio With Jennifer Connelly at the Blood Diamond Los Angeles Premiere on December 6, 2006

Advertisement
30 of 42 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Premiere of The 11th Hour in Hollywood on August 8, 2007

Advertisement
31 of 42 Tony Barson/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Paris Premiere of Body Of Lies on November 3, 2008

Advertisement
32 of 42 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the Los Angeles Premiere of Revolutionary Road on December 15, 2008

Advertisement
33 of 42 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 20th Anniversary of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on January 6, 2009

Advertisement
34 of 42 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2009

Advertisement
35 of 42 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio at the J. Edgar Opening Night Gala at the AFI FEST 2011 in Hollywood on November 3, 2011

Advertisement
36 of 42 Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio With Tobey Maguire at the Photocall for The Great Gatsby at The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2013

Advertisement
37 of 42 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio With Kate Winslet in Beverly Hills on May 22, 2013

Advertisement
38 of 42 Christopher Polk/NBC

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014

Advertisement
39 of 42 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 2, 2014

Advertisement
40 of 42 James Devaney

Leonardo DiCaprio Filming The Wolf of Wall Street</em. in New York City on September 25, 2012

Advertisement
41 of 42 Mark Davis/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2015

Advertisement
42 of 42 White House/Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio With President Barack Obama at the White House on September 25, 2016

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now