Legally Blonde: Where Are They Now?

Witherspoon had already built up an impressive list of credits when she starred in Legally Blonde as Elle Woods. She made her film debut as a teenager in 1991’s A Man in the Moon and had major roles in 1998’s Pleasantville and 1999’s Election. It was Legally Blonde, however, that launched her as a superstar and cemented her leading-lady status. Witherspoon took Hollywood by storm over the course of the 2000s, starring in the 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama; a 2003 Legally Blonde sequel; 2004’s adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair; and 2005’s Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, a performance that won her an Oscar for Best Actress.

In 2012, she and Bruna Papandrea launched Pacific Standard films, through which Witherspoon has produced a number of projects — mostly female-driven literary adaptations — including 2014’s Wild, for which she received her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In the past two years, she launched fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James and took part in EW’s Beyond Beautiful roundtable conversation. Last year, she nabbed an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Big Little Lies, which she also produced (and which will be getting a second season next year); in 2018, she appeared in Ava DuVernay’s film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, and her list of upcoming projects as a producer numbers in the dozens.