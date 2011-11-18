Kathie Lee: My Fave TV Times with Regis
They spent 12 years together making daily magic on ''Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.'' As Regis Philbin bids adieu to the morning show they once shared, his longtime onscreen partner shares her top memories from their run
The Halloween shows
''I thought it was hysterical when we each dressed up as each other. My favorite Halloween show with Reege!''
The Sumo Wrestler Costumes
''I think we were the first to ever do that! Now I've done it again with Hoda [her cohost on the fourth hour of the Today show].''
The Mother's Dream Come True days
''They were all wonderful, deserving women. To be able to give an ordinary woman, who is actually extraordinary, a special day was really meaningful.''
Kathie Lee's pregnancy announcements
''I called in to the show after the birth of each of my children. The first time, Regis had an Empathy Belly on! They were both very special.''
The Skits
''We never had writers, and so the producers would just dress us up, and tell us what we had to be — 'Regis, you're a farmer, and Kathie, you're a cowgirl,' or anything really. We complained about doing them, but they turned out to be some of the funniest things you've ever seen!''
Basketball in the Street with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
''Kareem couldn't make the basket, Reege couldn't make the basket, and I got sick of watching them miss it. So I just shot it from way back, and it magically went right in. It was perfect!''
Tom Selleck
''Regis kept trying to get Tom to kiss him, and I finally said "Oh, I'll do it" and I went over and laid one on him that lasted forever! That was really one of my very favorite moments!''
Guest-starring on Diagnosis: Murder
''We were on this TV show and he shot me — that was fun!''
Kathie Lee's Last Day
''Another one of my very favorites. I'll always remember it.''