See all of Julia Roberts' Entertainment Weekly covers

The following year, Julia gave some sage advice to EW’s readers. “Life is a great adventure,” she said. “I think that people sometimes fixate on a sort of smaller, narrower view of things. It is just so huge and massive, and sometimes I get the impression that people are in this, like, big hurry to shove it all in a box and make it tiny. That’s a horrible thing to do with this big, gigantic, fabulous thing! But for me to become guarded or reserved would squelch the natural instincts of a young woman. And I don’t want to be a party to that. So I say, raise hell, ride on, you don’t have me yet!”