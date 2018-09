The Evolution of Jonathan Taylor Thomas

’90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas celebrates his birthday this week! Born in Pennsylvania on September 8, 1981, Thomas first hit the small screen as a child star, filling his résumé with gigs in The Bradys, The Lion King, and Home Improvement. Thomas slowed down his acting career in the early 2000s, but has popped up in recent years, cameoing in episodes of Last Man Standing. See the actor through the years in honor of his birthday, ahead.