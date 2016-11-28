See Photos of Jon Stewart Through the Years

November 28, 2016 at 03:01 PM EST
<p>Born in New York City on November 28, 1962, Jon Stewart (pictured above in 1993) kicked off his career in his 20s, gaining experience on the stand-up circuit and landing early writing gigs. He hit the small screen with <em>The Jon Stewart Show</em> in 1993 before making his <em>Daily Show</em> debut in 1999. Stewart would go on to sit behind the desk of the Comedy Central program for 16 years, wrapping his run on August 6, 2015. See photos of the beloved star through the years, ahead.</p>
The Evolution of Jon Stewart

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jon Stewart on Late Night With Conan O'Brien on October 20, 1993
Lesly Weiner/NBCU Photo Bank
Jon Stewart at the 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 1994
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jon Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 1, 1995
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jon Stewart at a Taping of The Jon Stewart Show in New York City in 1995
Catherine McGann/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at the Seventh Annual Gotham Awards in New York City on September 16, 1997
Ron Galella/WireImage
Jon Stewart at the Tibetan Freedom Concert on June 13, 1999
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Jon Stewart at the 1999 Emmy Awards on September 13. 1999
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Jon Stewart at the 43rd Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001
Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jon Stewart on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on February 26, 2002
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jon Stewart on Saturday Night Live on March 9, 2002
Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank
Jon Stewart at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards on February 27, 2002
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jon Stewart With Al Franken and Moby at the Second Annual A Celebration of Learning Benefit Gala on May 12, 2003
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Jon Stewart at the UJA-Federation of New York Dinner on May 20, 2003
Myrna Suarez/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at the TCA Awards on July 19, 2003
M. Caulfield/WireImage
Jon Stewart at the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 2003
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Jon Stewart on the Set of The Daily Show in 2004
Norman Jean Roy/Comedy Central
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show on August 9, 2004
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jon Stewart With Howard Stern on The Daily Show on December 13, 2005
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jon Stewart in New York City on February 17, 2006
Chris Carlson/AP
Jon Stewart at the 78th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 5, 2006
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Jon Stewart With Tracey Lynn Stewart at The 78th Annual Academy Awards' Governor's Ball on March 5, 2006
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jon Stewart With Stephen Colbert at A Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Benefit for Autism Education on October 15, 2006
Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
Jon Stewart at Comedy Central's 2007 Emmy Party on September 16, 2007
Chad Buchanan/Getty Images
Jon Stewart Filming The Daily Show with Jon Stewart: Restoring Honor & Dignity to the White House in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 5, 2008
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jon Stewart With Stephen Colbert at the Governors Ball for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 2008
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jon Stewart and The Daily Show Cast Members at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2009
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education on October 2, 2010
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jon Stewart at Comedy Central's Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear in Washington, D.C. on October 30, 2010
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jon Stewart With Bill O’Reilly at O'Reilly Vs. Stewart 2012: The Rumble In The Air-Conditioned Auditorium on October 6, 2012
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jon Stewart With George Clooney and Sandra Bullock at the USC Shoah Foundation Institute 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity Gala on October 3, 2013
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jon Stewart on the Set of Rosewater in 2014
Laith Majali
Jon Stewart With Gael Garcia Bernal and Maziar Bahari at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014
Maarten de Boer
Jon Stewart on The Late Show with David Letterman on November 13, 2014
Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on August 6, 2015
Brad Barket/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at WWE SummerSlam 2015 in New York City on August 23, 2015
JP Yim/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at the Ninth Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event in New York City on November 10, 2015
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Jon Stewart at the 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event in New York City on November 1, 2016
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
