John Hughes: 20 Key Movies

After getting laid off, being a stay-at-home dad while macho advertising exec Martin Mull sniffs around working mom wife Teri Garr may have been emasculating for poor Michael Keaton — but don’t fret. This was still the ’80s, so in the end mom decides she misses the kids too much to keep working, dad goes back to work, and Martin Mull goes on to play a gay dude on Roseanne.

Watch on Amazon and iTunes.