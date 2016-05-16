The Top 10 'Jane the Virgin' Looks from Season 2

A quirky twist on the telenovela, Jane the Virgin is known for its over-the-top plots, shocking twists, crazy cliffhangers, heart-warming moments, and whimsical magical realism sequences. And no matter what drama the hour brings, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) always looks adorable. A twentysomething student and new mom living in Miami, Jane's style is the definition of approachable: fit and flare dresses, fun prints, and of course, the occasional t-shirt adorned with spit up. (Hey, it happens.) Hers is a fun sense of style that's always rooted in reality – though thanks to the show's many over-the-top fantasy sequences, there are plenty of outrageous costumes too. "It really stretches me to be on a television show that has these special pieces to the puzzle that change on a weekly basis," says costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin, who counts this sparkly pink "Salsa Sofia" look as a favorite. "It's pretty exciting."

