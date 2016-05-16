The Top 10 'Jane the Virgin' Looks from Season 2
Costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin on the show's quirkiest, sexiest and fun fashion moments
PRETTY IN PINK
A quirky twist on the telenovela, Jane the Virgin is known for its over-the-top plots, shocking twists, crazy cliffhangers, heart-warming moments, and whimsical magical realism sequences. And no matter what drama the hour brings, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) always looks adorable. A twentysomething student and new mom living in Miami, Jane's style is the definition of approachable: fit and flare dresses, fun prints, and of course, the occasional t-shirt adorned with spit up. (Hey, it happens.) Hers is a fun sense of style that's always rooted in reality – though thanks to the show's many over-the-top fantasy sequences, there are plenty of outrageous costumes too. "It really stretches me to be on a television show that has these special pieces to the puzzle that change on a weekly basis," says costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin, who counts this sparkly pink "Salsa Sofia" look as a favorite. "It's pretty exciting."
Click through to see what Kunin had to say about our top favorite looks from the season.
BOOZY BACHELORETTE
"The fun part about that sequence with Bachelorette Jane was that I got to pick something that Jane wouldn't normally wear," shares Sage Kunin of this beaded Sherri Hill design that Jane wears in a magic realism sequence during her bachelorette party. "On the Bachelorette, they're all about sparkle, rhinestones and sequins. I wanted to give a nod to that, and give Bachelorette Jane a fun, dazzling look."
CZECH GOES COUTURE
Petra's union to Milos may have been short-lived, but her traditional, custom-made Czech wedding gown proved a memorable moment. "Having done the research and found inspiration, my team and I went out and found all these cool fabrics and trims for the dress," shares Sage Kunin. "It ended up being one of my favorite looks of the entire season."
(REAL-GIRL) POST-PARTUM STYLE
Jane has rocked her custom-made Marbella uniform since the show premiere, but season 2 called for some added stretch to accommodate her post-pregnancy figure. "I think when all is said and done, we've made that dress in about five different sizes to accommodate her pregnancy and body after birth," says Sage Kunin. "I love that she had a post-baby bump. It's real – it's not like Jane lost all the baby weight overnight."
FASHION RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Clothing plays an important part on the show, and no one knows that better than show runner Jennie Snyder Urman. "She gives me a lot of direction," says Sage Kunin. "I appreciate that so much, because it sparks a lot of really interesting design ideas and helps bring the story she's created to life." The result is that the entire cast looks forward to fittings, shares the costume designer. "We have a lot of fun doing the process, but we also make sure all the details are perfect."
MOD MAVEN
"This was my favorite outfit to create this season," says Sage Kunin of Jane's flapper-inspired look. Sage Kunin took four days to conduct research before scouring vintage stores and costume houses in Los Angeles to find a look befitting her leading lady. Says Sage Kunin, "Honestly, I don't think we've seen Jane in head-to-toe ensembles very often on the show, so the fact that we showcased this made it all the more fun!"
PETRA'S PREGNANCY LOOK
During season 2, Petra traded her signature short-shorts for soft silhouettes that flattered her growing baby bump. "Total pregnancy goals," jokes Sage Kunin. The costume designer found the majority of Yael Grobglas' separates from retailers like Asos Maternity. "I loved that Petra while pregnant, often wore very fitted clothing, but did the opposite while pregnant," Sage Kunin shares. "That was the opposite of Jane, who normally wears more flowing looks, and opted for more fitted styles during her pregnancy."
ALL ABOUT MS. BRITNEY SPEARS
For her guest spot on the show, pop star Britney Spears rocked a sea foam green sequined shorts and tank top set. "I had made an open-weave, mohair sweater but on the day of, Britney tried it on and we looked at each other and thought, it didn't work perfectly," Sage Kunin reveals. "We ended up going with just the tank and I loved how it came out. It was simple, but that moment was about Britney being there and having fun with Jane."
MEDIEVAL TIMES
How big is too big? "I'm blushing just thinking about it," says Sage Kunin of fitting Jaime Camil into this over-the-top period costume, which his character Rogelio wore on the set of his hit telenovela. "Jaime couldn't have been more of a sport." As it turns out, the biggest headache wasn't about size as much as fabric. "It was a lavender brocade," shares the costume designer of the medieval-themed look. "But it's hard to work with that color, since it tends to show up pink on a camera."
WEDDING DRESS DETAILS
It took two racks of wedding dresses and over an hour of fittings before Rodriguez settled on this lacy Aria gown. "The neckline is what really did it for me," says Sage Kunin. "The proportions are great for Gina's body, and the dress is charming, yet simple. It has sweet details that really fit Jane's personality." A dainty necklace proved the perfect final detail. Says Sage Kunin, "I wasn't sure if I was going to end up adding a necklace or not, but when I saw pictures with Gina wearing a necklace, it really did it for me. I knew it was the right choice!"