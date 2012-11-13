Probably the best of the bunch — at least for truly hardcore Bond enthusiasts — From Russia With Love was not only based on the 1963 film but also featured the likeness and voice work of Sir Sean Connery himself. Its gameplay didn't innovate much over previous double-0 outings, but Connery's brimming Bond charm and classic call-outs to his time with MI6 — white tuxedo, jetpack — made this one a fan-favorite.