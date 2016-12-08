Ian Somerhalder through the years

Happy birthday, Ian Somerhalder!
FOX via Getty Images; Reisig and Taylor/ABC/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalder With Mark Famiglietti and Katherine Moennig Filming Young Americans on May 24, 2000
Justin Lane/Liaison/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the Life as a House Premiere on October 24, 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at the 4th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in Hollywood on May 5, 2002
Robert Mora/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Kate Bosworth at the Rules Of Attraction Screening on September 24, 2002
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at Sony Ericsson's Hollywood Premiere Party on January 9, 2003
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder With Amy Smart at the GQ Lounge at White Lotus in Hollywood on March 1, 2003
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder on Lost on July 28, 2004
Reisig & Taylor/ABC/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder on Lost on July 28, 2004
Reisig & Taylor/ABC/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 16, 2005
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the Costume Institute's Gala Celebrating Chanel at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2005
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalder at the Launch Of Frank Gehry's Premier Collection On Rodeo Drive on March 26, 2006
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at Unruly Heir's Spring Summer 2008 in New York City on September 9, 2007
David X. Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Lydia Hearst at Unruly Heir's Spring Summer 2008 in New York City on September 9, 2007
David X. Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at Tisch School of the Arts' Totally Tisch in New York City on November 12, 2007
Joe Sschildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at Global Green USA's 5th Annual Pre Oscar Party in Los Angeles on February 20, 2008
Charley Gallay/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at The Live Party at the Viceroy in Palm Springs on April 26, 2008
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
Ian Somerholder at the CW Upfronts in New York City on May 21, 2009 May 21, 2009
Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalde at the Second annual Golden Globes Party Saluting Young Hollywood in West Hollywood on December 8, 2009
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at Spike TV's Scream 2010 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 16, 2010
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalder With Paul Wesley at Vampire Diaries Season 2 Cast Tour at Hot Topic in Miami on October 23, 2010
Gustavo Caballero
Ian Somerhalder With Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on June 19, 2011
George Pimentel/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in California on August 7, 2011
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Paul Wesley at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 11, 2012
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Matt Davis and Michael Trevino at the Bloody Night Con Press Conference in Barcelona on May 4, 2012
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the CW Network's 2012 Upfront in New York City on May 17, 2012
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at DIRECTV's Super Saturday Night in New Orlean on February 2, 2013
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at The CW Network's New York 2013 Upfront Presentation on May 16, 2013
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalder at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 11, 2013
FOX via Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the Noah Premiere in New York City on March 26, 2014
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Ian Somerhalder at Heifer International's 3rd Annual "Beyond Hunger: A Place At The Table" Gala in Beverly Hills on August 22, 2014
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 28, 2014
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the Youth Premiere at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2015
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at the Vampire Diaries Panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 12, 2015
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at WE Day in California on April 7, 2016
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder at The CW Network's 2016 New York Upfront on May 19, 2016
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder at PTTOW! Sessions and Worldz' Kickoff Party in New York City on November 1, 2016
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
1 of 40
Advertisement