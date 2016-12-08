Ian Somerhalder through the years

Ian Somerhalder at PTTOW! Sessions and Worldz' Kickoff Party in New York City on November 1, 2016

Ian Somerhalder at The CW Network's 2016 New York Upfront on May 19, 2016

Ian Somerhalder at WE Day in California on April 7, 2016

Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016

Ian Somerhalder at the Vampire Diaries Panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 12, 2015

Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the Youth Premiere at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2015

Ian Somerhalder With Nikki Reed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 28, 2014

Ian Somerhalder at Heifer International's 3rd Annual "Beyond Hunger: A Place At The Table" Gala in Beverly Hills on August 22, 2014

Ian Somerhalder at the Noah Premiere in New York City on March 26, 2014

Ian Somerhalder at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 11, 2013

Ian Somerhalder at The CW Network's New York 2013 Upfront Presentation on May 16, 2013

Ian Somerhalder at DIRECTV's Super Saturday Night in New Orlean on February 2, 2013

Ian Somerhalder at the CW Network's 2012 Upfront in New York City on May 17, 2012

Ian Somerhalder With Matt Davis and Michael Trevino at the Bloody Night Con Press Conference in Barcelona on May 4, 2012

Ian Somerhalder With Paul Wesley at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 11, 2012

Ian Somerhalder at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011

Ian Somerhalder at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in California on August 7, 2011

Ian Somerhalder With Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on June 19, 2011

Ian Somerhalder With Paul Wesley at Vampire Diaries Season 2 Cast Tour at Hot Topic in Miami on October 23, 2010

Ian Somerhalder at Spike TV's Scream 2010 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 16, 2010

Ian Somerhalde at the Second annual Golden Globes Party Saluting Young Hollywood in West Hollywood on December 8, 2009

Ian Somerholder at the CW Upfronts in New York City on May 21, 2009 May 21, 2009

Ian Somerhalder at The Live Party at the Viceroy in Palm Springs on April 26, 2008

Ian Somerhalder at Global Green USA's 5th Annual Pre Oscar Party in Los Angeles on February 20, 2008

Ian Somerhalder at Tisch School of the Arts' Totally Tisch in New York City on November 12, 2007

Ian Somerhalder With Lydia Hearst at Unruly Heir's Spring Summer 2008 in New York City on September 9, 2007

Ian Somerhalder at Unruly Heir's Spring Summer 2008 in New York City on September 9, 2007

Ian Somerhalder at the Launch Of Frank Gehry's Premier Collection On Rodeo Drive on March 26, 2006

Ian Somerhalder at the Costume Institute's Gala Celebrating Chanel at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2005

Ian Somerhalder at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 16, 2005

Ian Somerhalder on Lost on July 28, 2004

Ian Somerhalder on Lost on July 28, 2004

Ian Somerhalder With Amy Smart at the GQ Lounge at White Lotus in Hollywood on March 1, 2003

Ian Somerhalder at Sony Ericsson's Hollywood Premiere Party on January 9, 2003

Ian Somerhalder With Kate Bosworth at the Rules Of Attraction Screening on September 24, 2002

Ian Somerhalder at the 4th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in Hollywood on May 5, 2002

Ian Somerhalder at the Life as a House Premiere on October 24, 2001

Ian Somerhalder With Mark Famiglietti and Katherine Moennig Filming Young Americans on May 24, 2000

FOX via Getty Images; Reisig and Taylor/ABC/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

1 of 39 FOX via Getty Images; Reisig and Taylor/ABC/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Happy birthday, Ian Somerhalder! Born in Louisiana on December 8, 1978, Ian Somerhalder celebrates his 40th birthday Saturday. The actor got his start in his 20s, landing early roles in Young Americans, Life as a House, The Rules of Attraction, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Somerhalder then held a six-episode arc on Smallville as Adam Knight before joining Lost as Boone Carlyle and picking up his most well-known role to date as The Vampire Diaries‘ Damon Salvatore. He’s played the brooding vampire since 2009, earning People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards for his work along the way. In honor of the actor’s 40th birthday, see photos of him through the years, ahead.

