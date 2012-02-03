Hunger Games Trailer: Looking for Clues

If you don’t know the name Madge Undersee by now, then you probably never will. Or at least, that’s the first message you can take away from the newest trailer for the upcoming adaptation of The Hunger Games, which instigated a minor oh-that’s-different non-controversy among Games fanatics by implying that the film will decisively alter a small but pivotal part of the story: the origin of Katniss Everdeen’s mockingjay pin. In Suzanne Collins’ novel, Katniss receives her soon-to-be-iconic token from her old schoolmate, Madge. But the new trailer begins with Katniss apparently introducing the pin to her younger sister, Prim. ”You wanna see what I got you today?” she says. ”It’s a mockingjay pin. And as long as you have it, nothing bad will happen to you. I promise.” Prim — perhaps sensing that her big sister will be needing lots of defensive measures in the near future — seems to insist that Katniss hold onto the pin. (There’s a working theory in our comment boards that the pin may be an Everdeen family heirloom.)