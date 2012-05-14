Howard Stern's 10 most outrageous moments

Troubled Stern sidekick Lange lunged at his personal assistant Teddy while on the air, then walked off the show. Lange's stated reason for the altercation? Teddy had embarrassed him by calling Bloomingdale's ''Bloomie's.'' Money issues were the real reason, and Lange returned later in the broadcast to apologize and tender his resignation. Less than two weeks later, though, he was back, though Sirius Radio announced that another such incident would cost him his job.